Delhi EV Policy 2.0 to offer up to 36,000 subsidy to women for buying electric two-wheelers. Know more

The Delhi government is working on the Delhi EV Policy 2.0, which is expected to be enforced soon. Once enforced, it will replace the previous Delhi EV Policy, which has been dubbed as the most comprehensive electric vehicle policy in the country. While the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 aims for 95 per cent electric vehicle penetration by 2027 and to create 20,000 jobs related to electric mobility, under this policy, the government is also planning to offer up to ₹36,000 subsidy to the women consumers who buy electric two-wheelers.

News agency PTI has reported that the draft version of the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 proposes to offer this benefit for the first 10,000 women electric two-wheeler buyers, who hold a valid driving license. This proposal aims to encourage female participation in the mobility sector's shift to electric vehicles. The draft policy proposes to offer the benefit to the women in Delhi who will receive a purchase incentive of ₹12,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh0, up to ₹36,000 on electric two-wheelers.

Delhi EV Policy 2.0 aims to boost electric vehicle adoption

The proposal is currently under the Delhi government's consideration and is expected to receive approval soon. The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is designed to complement the Indian government's PM E-Drive scheme, targeting to accelerate the electric vehicle adoption pace across the national capital. The upcoming policy will remain valid until March 31, 2030. The draft proposal for the policy outlines a series of incentives targeting not just electric two-wheelers but also electric three-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

The draft proposal aims to boost the adoption of electric two-wheelers in Delhi with a purchase incentive of ₹10,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), capped at ₹30,000 per vehicle. In addition, the registered owners who scrap their fossil fuel-driven two-wheelers will be eligible for an additional incentive of ₹10,000 provided the scrapped vehicle is not older than 12 years.

For electric auto-rickshaws in the L5M category, which are intended to replace existing CNG-powered autorickshaws, the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is likely to offer a purchase incentive of ₹10,000 per kWh, up to ₹45,000. A scrapping incentive of ₹20,000 is also likely to be given to those scrapping old ICE-powered auto-rickshaws that are less than 12 years old. The upcoming policy may mandate that all CNG auto-rickshaws completing 10 years of registration during the policy period must be replaced with electric autorickshaws. In such cases, a replacement incentive of ₹100,000 per vehicle is likely to be provided. However, beneficiaries availing of this incentive will not be eligible for any other scheme under the policy.

For commercial goods carriers, the government may propose incentives for both three-wheeler and four-wheeler electric vehicles. Electric three-wheeler goods carriers (L5N) will be eligible for incentives of ₹10,000 per kWh, up to ₹45,000, while electric four-wheeler goods carriers (N1 category) will receive up to ₹75,000. These incentives will be available to both individual and business applicants and will remain valid for the first three years of the policy. The maximum cap on the ex-showroom price for vehicles to be eligible for the incentive has also been set at ₹4.5 lakh for L5N and ₹12.5 lakh for N1 category vehicles.

The draft of electric vehicle (EV) policy 2.0, which is likely to be announced soon by the Delhi government, recommends the phasing out of CNG-driven autorickshaws. As per the draft EV Policy 2.0, no CNG autorickshaw registration will be allowed from August 15, 2025. The CNG auto permits will not be renewed from August 15 this year and all such permits will be substituted or re-issued with only e-auto permits. All CNG auto-rickshaws above 10 years old will be mandatorily replaced or retrofitted to be run on batteries during the policy period.

The draft policy also recommends phasing out fossil fuel-driven vehicles carrying solid waste deployed in large numbers by the civic bodies and city buses.

In a strong recommendation, the draft policy also lays down that two-wheelers running on petrol, diesel, and CNG will not be allowed from August 15, 2026. Similarly, it recommends that no diesel, petrol, or CNG three-wheeler registration will be allowed in case of goods carriers from August 15, 2025.

