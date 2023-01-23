Citroen opens booking for eC3 ahead of launch next month. Here's how to book one

HT Auto
French auto giant Citroen is gearing up to launch its first ever electric car in India. After making its debut back in 2021 with its flagship C5 Aircross SUV, Citroen has made quick strides to join the EV bandwagon in India. The eC3 is the third product from the French after the C5 Aircross and the C3. The company has now officially opened booking for the electric vehicle. The launch of the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback will take place in February as it aims to take on the Tata Tiago EV, India's most affordable electric car till date.

| Updated on: 23 Jan 2023, 09:48 AM
Citroen eC3 will be the first electric car from the French auto giant in India. It is based on the C3 hatchback it launched last year.
French auto giant is all set to join the EV bandwagon in India with its first offering - the eC3 electric hatchback. The EV is all set to be launched next month and will rival the Tata Tiago EV among some of the most affordable EVs available currently.
Citroen eC3 is basically the electric version of the C3 that was launched in the country in June of 2022.
In terms of looks, styling and dimensions, Citroen eC3 is similar to the standard ICE version C3 hatchback. It stands just short of four metres in length and comes with a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
The only noticeable difference is the EV-specific badging that appears right under the ORVMs, the charger above the front wheel and the eC3 badging at the rear.
Just like its ICE avatar, the eC3 will also be manufactured locally in India. This means Citroen will be able to price it aggressively to take on the Tata Tiago EV, India's most affordable EV till date. Compared to the Tiago EV, the French EV offers more in terms of size and space as well as range on offer.
The eC3 will come equipped with a 29.2 kWh air-cooled battery pack, that promises a range of 320 kms on a single charge. This is slightly more than what the Tiago EV offers.
Citroen claims the eC3 can recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 57 minutes with the help of a DC fast charger. It also supports charging through the regular 15 amp sockets for convenience. However, Citroen will not provide any wallbox charger along with the EV to its customers.
The Citroen eC3 EV offers 57 hp of power and 143 Nm of torque. The top speed of the eC3 is 107 kmph which has been restricted to offer optimum range. The EV also comes with regenerative braking to preserve power.
The interior is quite similar to the C3 hatchback launched last year. It comes with the same infotainment and driver display unit among other features.
The only difference on the inside is the missing gear lever, which has been replaced by drive selector buttons on the centre console.
One needs to pay a token amount of 25,000 to book the electric car. Citroen eC3 can ben booked through the French carmaker's La Maison dealerships across the country. One can also book the EV online through Citroen's official website.

Watch: Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?

The eC3 EV is based on the C3 hatchback launched in July last year. Back then, the carmaker had revealed its plans to launch an affordable EV for the Indian market. The eC3 is not too different to look at when compared with the standard C3 model. It comes with 'e' badging on the car to distinguish itself as an electric car. The dimensions of the car remain the same as its ICE version.

(Also read: First drive impressions of the Citroen eC3)

The interior of the eC3 is also identical to the C3 version, barring a few small changes. It comes with a three-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, this infotainment system gets more than 35 connected car features. The manual gear lever has been replaced by drive selector switches in the EV.

The Citroen eC3 gets power from a 29.2 kWh battery pack combined with an electric motor that churns out 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The eC3 can accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds at a top speed of 107 kmph.

The electric battery pack supports DC fast charging allowing 10-80 per cent charge top-up in 57 minutes. Using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 10 to 100 per cent.

Citroen has recently tied up with Jio-BP to facilitate charging network for eC3 owners. The Jio-BP stations will offer DC fast charging solutions for the electric vehicle owners. However, unlike most other EV makers in India, Citroen will not provide with a wallbox charger to eC3 owners as part of standard offering.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2023, 09:48 AM IST
TAGS: Citroen eC3 Electric vehicle Electric car
