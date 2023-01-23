Citroen opens booking for eC3 ahead of launch next month. Here's how to book one

French auto giant Citroen is gearing up to launch its first ever electric car in India. After making its debut back in 2021 with its flagship C5 Aircross SUV, Citroen has made quick strides to join the EV bandwagon in India. The eC3 is the third product from the French after the C5 Aircross and the C3. The company has now officially opened booking for the electric vehicle. The launch of the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback will take place in February as it aims to take on the Tata Tiago EV, India's most affordable electric car till date.

One needs to pay a token amount of ₹25,000 to book the electric car. Citroen eC3 can ben booked through the French carmaker's La Maison dealerships across the country. One can also book the EV online through Citroen's official website.

The eC3 EV is based on the C3 hatchback launched in July last year. Back then, the carmaker had revealed its plans to launch an affordable EV for the Indian market. The eC3 is not too different to look at when compared with the standard C3 model. It comes with 'e' badging on the car to distinguish itself as an electric car. The dimensions of the car remain the same as its ICE version.

The interior of the eC3 is also identical to the C3 version, barring a few small changes. It comes with a three-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Also, this infotainment system gets more than 35 connected car features. The manual gear lever has been replaced by drive selector switches in the EV.

The Citroen eC3 gets power from a 29.2 kWh battery pack combined with an electric motor that churns out 57 PS of peak power and 143 Nm of maximum torque. The eC3 can accelerate 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds at a top speed of 107 kmph.

The electric battery pack supports DC fast charging allowing 10-80 per cent charge top-up in 57 minutes. Using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours to charge the battery pack from 10 to 100 per cent.

Citroen has recently tied up with Jio-BP to facilitate charging network for eC3 owners. The Jio-BP stations will offer DC fast charging solutions for the electric vehicle owners. However, unlike most other EV makers in India, Citroen will not provide with a wallbox charger to eC3 owners as part of standard offering.

