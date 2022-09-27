HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Boom For Beemer? Here's Why Bmw Is Predicting Its Evs To Power Ahead

Boom for Beemer? Here's why BMW is predicting its EVs to power ahead

In July this year, BMW announced that it sold a total of 75,891 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles worldwide in the first half of 2022.
By : Debolina Chakraborty
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 14:03 PM
The massive air intakes done in piano black finish adds to the visual appeal of the face of BMW iX.
BMW is anticipating an increase of 70 per cent in the global deliveries of its fully electric vehicles because it predicts the ongoing demand for EVs to only grow in the coming times. BMW's Chief Financial officer Nicolas Peter shared that it is expecting delivery of electric vehicles to touch 4,00,000 units from 2,40,000 to 2,45,000 this year.

In July this year, BMW announced that it sold a total of 75,891 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles worldwide in the first half of 2022. This figure is more than double compared to where the premium automaker stood in the same period last year. BMW had also shared that it is aiming to achieve more than double sales in the EV segment against numbers of 2021 by the end of the year.

(Also read | Built for speed: BMW Neue Klasse to support quad-motor e-supercar with 1341 hp )

Peter also shared that compared to last year BMW's global sales will be slightly less due to the losses the brand faced in the first half. However, next year the company aims to make “another big leap" in purely electric vehicles, he added in a report by Bloomberg report.

BMW has been focusing on expanding its product range in its electric vehicle segment as the luxury automaker introduced the BMW i3 in China, BMW iX1 and the much-awaited luxury sedan, the BMW i7. Next year is going to be significant for the brand as it is gearing up to bring the BMW i5, the all-electric MINI Countryman and the all-battery-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre.

(Also read | BMW aiming for 1000 km range for future EVs, claims this should suffice )

Currently, BMW is getting ready to bring in the luxury performance-oriented SUV, the XM. It is expected that the SUV will come with a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre S68 V8 engine which will be able to make a power output of 644 hp and torque of 884 Nm.

 

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 14:01 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW i7 BMW iX1 BMW MINI Rolls-Royce Spectre BMW XM Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs
