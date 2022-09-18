HT Auto
BMW aiming for 1000 km range for future EVs, claims this should suffice

These new-generation cylindrical cells from BMW will not only push the range but will also come with increased charging capability.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2022, 13:25 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

BMW will be going for cylindrical battery cells for the electric vehicles that it plans to introduce in 2025. The usage of these new cells by BMW will give these upcoming electric vehicles an increased range. The Bavarian automaker is aiming for 1,000 km on a single charge and seems pretty confident that this should be more than sufficient. BMW has no intention to go over that figure.

BMW's executive, in a reported interview, shared that the brand is aiming for 1,000 km of range between two charges and thus has no plans to go above that. BMW Head of Efficient Dynamics Thomas Albrecht reportedly said, “Gen6 batteries will give us 30 per cent or more range than our current Gen5, but we won’t go over 1,000 km [620 miles] of range, even though we can. We don’t think that such a long range is necessary."

(Also read | Watch: All-electric BMW Dune Taxi breaks cover )

These new-generation cylindrical cells will not only push the range but will also come with increased charging capability. Based on initial estimations by BMW, these cells will increase the charging capacity by 30 per cent of the EVs that will come in 2025. And bonus, this fast charging ability will not affect the battery life at all. “Legislation is coming in to further guarantee battery life. For instance, the US will require a minimum of 80 per cent battery performance after 10 years. We're performing better than that," Albrecht was quoted saying.

(Also read | BMW denies plan to set up auto parts production site in Punjab )

BMW will manufacture these new cylindrical cells in collaboration with CATL and EVE Energy. The premium automaker has already placed an order to the tune of multi-billion euros to produce these batteries at the four factories located in China and Europe.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2022, 13:25 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility BMW EV EVs
