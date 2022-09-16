Watch: All-electric BMW Dune Taxi breaks cover

BMW's Middle East division has showcased a prototype of an all-electric off-road vehicle, the Dune Taxi which boasts of chunky tyres and comes with ample ground clearance. In a video, the new BMW Dune Taxi shows its ability to tackle both tarmac and sandy dunes with competence, competing all the while against the BMW X6 M Competition and the BMW iX M60.

The BMW Dune Taxi gets a new front grille and it is being suggested that it might feature gullwing doors and a roof scoop. Sleek LED lights on the front face give the electric Dune Taxi a futuristic vibe. BMW is yet to release all the details of the Dune Taxi though through the video it shares its power output capacity. The electric motors in the BMW Dune Taxi create a power output of 536 hp and a peak torque of 1,000 Nm.

Navigating and manoeuvring sharply in the desert, the BMW Dune Taxi seems an eligible rival to the Audi RS Q e-tron. However, the plans of the Bavarian automaker are unknown. The video showcasing the electric vehicle garnered significant views and comments praising it.

If building an electric Dune Taxi seems surprising, BMW is also mulling over the idea of a new supercar which could be the successor of the BMW M1. In a recent interview, BMW M Head Frank Van Meel stated that the brand dreams of making such cars. He said, “As car guys, we are always dreaming of making such cars. It doesn't mean we'll make them, but we keep exploring those ideas." Meel added that he is constantly in the process of figuring out how it may work.

