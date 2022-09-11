HT Auto
BMW eyes cylindrical battery cells for a new class of EVs from 2025

BMW will be manufacturing these cylindrical battery cells with the help of EV makers, CATL and EVE Energy.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2022, 14:41 PM
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose)
BMW is planning to go for cylindrical battery cells for its electric vehicles that the premium automaker intends to bring in 2025. BMW will be manufacturing these battery cells with the help of partners namely CATL and EVE Energy. BMW is focusing on creating battery cells for EVs which will take less charging time and also give a user an extended driving range. With this move, BMW is following Tesla as the latter has planned to use its 4680 cylindrical battery in its EVs.

BMW shared that it has placed multibillion-euro orders with battery manufacturers, CATL and EVE, to manufacture these battery cells at four factories in China and Europe. The Bavarian automaker said it also is seeking partners to build two more factories in the United States and Mexico.

(Also read | BMW teases new M2 ahead of October 11 debut, to get rear-wheel drive )

These new batteries from BMW will have more nickel and silicon and less cobalt. More nickel and silicon will increase the energy density up to 20 per cent and will also get the batteries charged at a faster pace that is up to 30 per cent along with a 30 per cent rise in range.

(Also read | BMW begins in-house production of fuel cells for BMW iX5 Hydrogen )

In an earlier report, EV battery maker CATL had announced that it would build a cylindrical battery production facility in Hungary which is the company's first factory in Europe and also the biggest in the continent with an annual capacity of 100-gigawatt hours. CATL, a couple of months ago, also unveiled a new EV battery that claims to offer more than 1,000 km on a single charge. The battery maker also claimed that this new battery called Qilin is at least 13 per cent more powerful than the one being planned by Tesla.

(With inputs from Reuters )

 

 

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2022, 14:41 PM IST
TAGS: CATL BMW Tesla Electric vehicles EV EVs
