BMW teases new M2 ahead of October 11 debut, to get rear-wheel drive

The new generation BMW M2 is expected to come with the same engine and transmission as BMW M4.

BMW has teased its upcoming M2 sports coupe again in a new social media post. The German luxury car brand has been teasing the new BMW M2 extensive in the recent few months. The new official preview depicts a high-end version of the car with M Performance parts ahead of its official debut on October 11. The market launch is expected to take place in 2023. However, no specific date or timeframe has been revealed by the automaker yet.

The car shows off the rear wing, centre-mounted exhaust tips and bronze 1000M wheels in the new teaser image. BMW Blog claims that the new M2 will be available in at least four colour shades. These are - Zandvoort Blue, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, and Toronto Red.

Some of the design elements of the upcoming BMW M2 will include a fresh kidney grille with horizontal slats, flared fenders, lowered ride height, wider tracks and quad exhausts along with square air intakes. The car would appear as a trimmed-down version of the M4.

BMW claims that the next generation M2 will come combining the engine and gearboxes of the M4 with a smaller and lightweight car. However, the M2 won't come as powerful as its bigger sibling M4, despite carrying the same engine and transmission. In that case, expect the new BMW M2 to churn out around 450 ho of peak power. A CS or CSL derivative could increase the power ante, but higher-performing variants are unlikely to plan until around 2025. Also, speaking about specifications, BMW Blog claims that the new generation M2 is unlikely to receive an xDrive-equipped M2 initially. In that case, initially, there will be a rear-wheel drive variant of the car.

