Mahindra XUV400 EV set for unveil: Five big expected highlights

Mahindra XUV400 electric vehicle (EV) is all set for its much-awaited unveil come Thursday and could potentially expand the mass-market electric car base in the country which is currently dominated by Tata Nexon EV. Mahindra had first showcased the XUV400 EV at the Auto Expo back in 2020 but the final production version is more than likely to have an updated design language while possibly bragging of a 400-plus per-charge range.

Mahindra XUV400 has been a while coming. It will be the company's first mass-market EV offering at a time when Tata Motors has a runaway lead with Nexon EV and Nexon Max EV. Tata also offers Tigor EV. But the XUV400, based on the XUV300 sub-compact SUV, is promising to mount a riveting challenge.

Here are five expected highlights of the Mahindra XUV400:

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Dimensions

While the XUV400 is essentially the electric version of the XUV300 sub-compact SUV, it is more than likely to be bigger in terms of at least its length. Speculation is that this would help it pack a larger boot than the one inside the XUV300.

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Design

Mahindra has kept the XUV400 design firmly under wraps. While teaser images obviously hide more than these reveal, even the units spotted on test runs have had a heavy camouflage on. But what's all but confirmed is a solid grille with the twin-peaks logo clearly visible. The EV will get projector headlight units and L-shaped DRLs integrated.

File photo of Mahindra eXUV 300 that was showcased at the Auto Expo back in 2020. Expect the XUV400 EV to be essentially based on it but sporting big design updates.

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Battery and range

Reports suggest there would be two battery options on the Mahindra XUV400 EV. While specific details have not been revealed, it is expected that the larger of the two batteries would help this EV have a per-charge range in excess of 400 kms.

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Features

The XUV400 EV will be packed to the brim with features because it is the first EV from the Mahindra camp for individual customers. Expect many features already inside the XUV300 to make its way inside XUV400, and then some.

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Rivals

Once officially launched, XUV400 EV will go head on against Tata Nexon EV in a direct fight. The upper variant is also likely to undercut the MG ZS EV in terms of pricing while still offering nearly the same range.

