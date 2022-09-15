HT Auto
BMW denies plan to set up auto parts production site in Punjab

BMW Group noted that it is firmly committed to its Indian operation but is not looking to set up any additional manufacturing site.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Sep 2022, 10:02 AM
File photo of BMW logo used for representational purpose only
BMW has denied the plans to set up an additional manufacturing facility in Punjab, a development which comes a day after a statement from the Punjab government claimed that BMW had agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state. The government statement had revealed that a decision to this effect was taken during the visit of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at BMW headquarters in Germany.

Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson, Malvinder Singh Kang had said that during his tour to Germany, the CM had spoken to officials of BMW head office, and when they were offered to set up a unit in Punjab, then they agreed to it. He added that there is a procedure for any agreement and it takes time.

(Also read | BMW to uncover XM performance SUV on September 27: Report)

The latest statement from the BMW Group in this regard noted that the automaker is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country. However, the company has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab.

The company also highlighted that all the brands under the BMW Group - BMW, MINI and Motorrad, have set their sight on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market.

During his visit to Germany, Mann had also invited BMW to collaborate with the state government in the e-mobility sector. He said that e-mobility is a major sector of focus for the auto giant, which targets 50% of its global sales to consist of fully electric vehicles by 2030. He added that Punjab's EV Policy is expected to usher in a new era for the e-mobility sector in the state.

In a separate development, the company recently launched the X4 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ in the Indian market for a price of 72,90,000 (ex-showroom) for the 30i variant whereas the 30d variant costs 74,90,000 (ex-showroom).

 

First Published Date: 15 Sep 2022, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW India
