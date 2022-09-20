Built for speed: BMW Neue Klasse to support quad-motor e-supercar with 1341 hp

BMW may build an electric supercar based on the Neue Klasse architecture, which will be the brand's halo car.

BMW is thriving towards the electrification of its entire portfolio. At the same time, the automaker is ambitious about building a halo car that would come in the form of an electric supercar. BMWBlog claims that the German luxury car major's next-generation vehicle architecture Neue Klasse is capable of supporting a quad motor electric supercar that would churn out a total power output of 1,341 hp.

This seems perfect for the production version of BMW Vision M Next, the concept that was showcased in 2019 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. In this case, each motor will be powering one wheel, giving the electric supercar an all-wheel drive capability.

While its archrival Audi is thinking about giving the R8 an electric touch, BMW doesn't want to stay behind in the race and would bring an electric supercar of its own. However, despite a lot of speculation, the car is yet to see the light of production day. The reason behind this is that BMW believes the development costs for such an electric supercar would be too high compared to its projected sales numbers. Hence, practicality has been scrapping ambition.

However, BMW's man in charge of engineering and R&D, Frank Weber, has said that the Neue Klasse architecture has been developed to support high-performance applications. "The most demanding vehicle that we have is a real high-performance M product. Really high-performance M product. What you can expect from this Neue Klasse architecture is not only flexibility within your high voltage battery. You can also have a super efficient single motor architecture, a dual motor architecture, and this can even deliver a four-motor architecture up to one megawatt," he said.

BMW Neue Klasse is slated to debut in 2025 with a sedan and an SUV in the 3-Series segment since that represents the biggest sales volume.

