HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Built For Speed: Bmw Neue Klasse To Support Quad Motor E Supercar With 1341 Hp

Built for speed: BMW Neue Klasse to support quad-motor e-supercar with 1341 hp

BMW may build an electric supercar based on the Neue Klasse architecture, which will be the brand's halo car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Sep 2022, 14:26 PM
Vision M NEXT is one of the most ambitious projects of BMW. 
Vision M NEXT is one of the most ambitious projects of BMW. 
Vision M NEXT is one of the most ambitious projects of BMW. 
Vision M NEXT is one of the most ambitious projects of BMW. 

BMW is thriving towards the electrification of its entire portfolio. At the same time, the automaker is ambitious about building a halo car that would come in the form of an electric supercar. BMWBlog claims that the German luxury car major's next-generation vehicle architecture Neue Klasse is capable of supporting a quad motor electric supercar that would churn out a total power output of 1,341 hp.

(Also Read: BMW teases new M2 ahead of October 11 debut, to get rear-wheel drive)

This seems perfect for the production version of BMW Vision M Next, the concept that was showcased in 2019 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. In this case, each motor will be powering one wheel, giving the electric supercar an all-wheel drive capability.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5 - 54.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

While its archrival Audi is thinking about giving the R8 an electric touch, BMW doesn't want to stay behind in the race and would bring an electric supercar of its own. However, despite a lot of speculation, the car is yet to see the light of production day. The reason behind this is that BMW believes the development costs for such an electric supercar would be too high compared to its projected sales numbers. Hence, practicality has been scrapping ambition.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

However, BMW's man in charge of engineering and R&D, Frank Weber, has said that the Neue Klasse architecture has been developed to support high-performance applications. "The most demanding vehicle that we have is a real high-performance M product. Really high-performance M product. What you can expect from this Neue Klasse architecture is not only flexibility within your high voltage battery. You can also have a super efficient single motor architecture, a dual motor architecture, and this can even deliver a four-motor architecture up to one megawatt," he said.

BMW Neue Klasse is slated to debut in 2025 with a sedan and an SUV in the 3-Series segment since that represents the biggest sales volume.

First Published Date: 20 Sep 2022, 14:24 PM IST
TAGS: BMW luxury car supercar electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader
Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Japan tests roads for wireless EV charging, aims to implement the tech by 2025
Japan tests roads for wireless EV charging, aims to implement the tech by 2025
MG Motor starts doorstep service program called ‘MG Service on Wheels’
MG Motor starts doorstep service program called ‘MG Service on Wheels’
Hero Splendor Plus now available in new Silver Nexus Blue colour scheme
Hero Splendor Plus now available in new Silver Nexus Blue colour scheme
Looking for VIP number plates in Maharashtra? Get ready to pay more soon
Looking for VIP number plates in Maharashtra? Get ready to pay more soon
Built for speed: BMW Neue Klasse to support quad-motor e-supercar with 1341 hp
Built for speed: BMW Neue Klasse to support quad-motor e-supercar with 1341 hp

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city