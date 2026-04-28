Audi E7X electric SUV revealed at Auto China 2026, gets 751 km of range

German automaker Audi , in partnership with SAIC, has revealed its electric SUV, the E7X, under its brand AUDI, at Auto China 2026. The company teased exterior shots of the electric SUV in December last year.

Audi E7X SUV: Powertrain

The company has stated that the electric SUV will be fitted with two different battery packs: a 100 kWh battery pack and a 109 kWh battery pack, with AUDI claiming that the electric SUV can go up to 751 km on a single charge. It is built on a 900V architecture, and the platform boasts 4C charging, with the company claiming that the electric SUV can charge a range of up to 429 km in 10 minutes.

AUDI has stated that the electric SUV is set to be available with two powertrains: a rear-axle-mounted electric motor enabling rear-wheel drive, producing 402.4 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, and a dual-motor all-wheel drive variant producing 670.69 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The all-wheel drive variant of the E7X electric SUV claims a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds.

AUDI E7X SUV: Interior and Features

The interiors of the electric SUV boast an infotainment system which stretches the width of the interior. In addition to that, the SUV gets screens for ORVMs as opposed to mirrors found in regular cars. Notably, it gets a three-spoke steering wheel with physical and touch-enabled buttons. Moreover, all the seats of the SUV have heating and cooling functions, and are expected to be offered in four- and five-seater configurations.

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The backrests of the front seats recline up to 139.1 degrees, while the rear seats feature a n electrically-powered leg rests on both sides, along with six-way adjustable headrests. The electric SUV also gets a screen which folds out from the headliner to entertain rear passengers on their journey. Furthermore, the AUDI E7X gets a 26-speaker Bose surround sound system, an AI voice assistant, a 7.2L fridge for rear seat passengers to keep beverages cool, and 23 airbags for safety. Lastly, the electric SUV also gets ADAS and auto park assist.

Audi A6L

The German automaker also showcased new products from its portfolio with the locally produced Audi A6L and Audi A6L e-tron, equipped with technologies designed specifically for the Chinese market. Audi, in collaboration with FAW, introduced the A6L e-tron, which is based on an 800V architecture and accommodates a 107 kWh battery pack, allowing a range of 815 km. The internal combustion engine-powered Audi A6L boasts 362 bhp, and its wheelbase is 140 mm longer.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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