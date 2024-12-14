Audi e-tron GT & RS e-tron GT recalled in India over potential fire risk

Audi India has issued a voluntary recall involving the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance EVs in the country. The recall affects 31 units of both models sold so far, which were manufactured between January 9, 2020, and February 16, 2024. The recall is related to the battery module, which may have irregularities at the time of production and could lead to a potential fire hazard. Some individual cell modules of the battery pack may display technical irregularities. This may lead to the battery overheating and pose “an acute fire hazard."

The e-tron GT recall is related to the battery module, which may have irregularities at the time of production and could lead to a potential fire haza

Audi e-tron GT & RS e-tron GT Faulty Battery

In its report, Audi said, “The e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT manufactured during the aforesaid period, some individual cell modules of the high-voltage battery may display technical irregularities. There is a possibility that the supplier of the battery module may have certain irregularities at the time of production with the affected vehicle. Under certain circumstances, the high-voltage battery may overheat, this may pose an acute fire hazard, with the associated risk of injuries to the occupants of the vehicle and people in the proximity of the vehicle, as well as damage to property."

Also Read : Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance electric cars recalled in India

The Audi e-tron GT is currently priced from ₹ 1.72 crore, while the RS e-tron GT is priced at ₹ 1.95 crore (ex-showroom)

Both the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT come to India as completely built units (CBU). While Audi has not released its statement, the automaker is expected to reach out to customers individually and take the necessary steps to fix the issue.

Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT Previous Recall

This is the second voluntary recall for the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT this year. The company previously recalled the performance electric models back in October. The recall was then a part of the global recall involving a potential brake hose defect. The recall affected 37 units manufactured between January 9, 2020, and June 12, 2024.

The Audi RS e-tron GT Performance is the new top-spec variant and packs 912 bhp and is slated to arrive in India next year

2025 Audi e-tron GT

Audi pulled the wraps off the 2025 e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT earlier this year. The updated version broke cover as the brand’s most powerful road car packing a whopping 912 bhp with 0-100 kmph coming up in just 2.5 seconds on the RS version. The top speed is electronically restricted to 250 kmph. The super EV also gets visual and feature upgrades along with a new and larger battery pack with more range. The new e-tron GT range also comes with a lower charging time than the current model. The updated e-tron GT series is expected to arrive in India sometime next year.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: