Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey teased for Indian markets. Here is what to expect

Porsche India has teased the 911 GT3 RS sporting a Manthey Racing (MR) wing on Instagram via the @porsche_in handle. The post mentions a ‘Coming Soon’ message under the teaser image with the unveiling date, 22 November 2024 and time, 10:00 CET (2:30 PM IST) mentioned further below. Manthey Racing provides several upgrades for Porsche cars making them perform better on a track.

The post has been captioned “Optimized for the racetrack. Mark your calendars!" encouraging fans to save the date for the big reveal. The 2022 edition of the Porsche 911 GT3 with the MR kit clocked a lap time on the Nürburgring's Nordschleife which was 4.19 seconds faster than the 911 GT3 without the kit.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Porsche 911 GT3 3996.0 cc 3996.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 2.50 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche 911 3745 cc 3745 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.64 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Taycan 93.4 kwh 93.4 kwh 302 km 302 km ₹ 1.50 Crore Compare View Offers Porsche Cayenne Coupe 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.35 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Cayenne 3996 cc 3996 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.27 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche 718 3995 cc 3995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing: Upgrades

The upgraded Manthey Racing version of the 911 GT3 RS is expected to feature a host of upgrades, including a bigger rear wing with a shark fin, aero disc wheels, a front diffuser, a front lip, additional roof fins and Manthey Racing logos for the side doors along with other changes on the outside. Under the hood, the car is expected to get improved brake lines, adjustable coilovers and lightweight magnesium wheels. The Manthey Racing performance upgrades may also be available as part of the Porsche Tequipment.

Also Read : Porsche Taycan GTS facelift breaks cover with 690 bhp of power

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Racing: What is it?

Apart from making performance parts and holistic vehicle kits for upgrading Porsche sports cars to make them quicker on the track, Manthey Racing is also well known for its decade-long partnership with Porsche. It has been responsible for running the GT works competition for Porsche Motorsport since 2013 and organising the VLN class Cayman GT4 Trophy. Porsche AG holds 51 per cent of the shares in Manthey Racing GmbH which is run by the brothers Nicolas and Martin Raeder.

Also Read : Porsche hits pause on all-electric plans. Here's why

There are also Manthey kits available as Porsche Tequipment for cars other than the 911 GT3 RS namely the 911 GT3, 911 GT2 RS and the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in the international markets.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: