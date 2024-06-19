2025 Audi e-tron GT revealed as brand’s most powerful road car yet

Audi AG has updated the e-tron GT electric sports car bringing major mechanical updates to the offering. The 2025 Audi e-tron GT unlocks more power, charging speed and range in the latest iteration and is now available in three variants - S e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT and the new flagship RS e-tron GT Performance. The new e-tron GT has also earned the title of being Audi’s most powerful road-going car yet.

2025 Audi e-tron GT: More Power

The 2025 Audi RS e-tron GT Performance packs a whopping 912 bhp, which is only slightly shy of the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT’s 1,019 bhp. Both models share the same underpinnings under the VW umbrella. Audi’s most powerful road car is also its quickest with 0-100 kmph coming up in just about 2.5 seconds, about two-tenths of a second slower than the Porsche. The top speed is electronically restricted to 250 kmph.

On the lower trims, the updated Audi S e-tron GT developed 670 bhp, while the RS e-tron GT churns out a respectable 844 bhp. The 0-100 kmph sprint on the former takes 3.4 seconds, which drops to 2.8 seconds on the latter (0.3 seconds slower than the RS e-tron GT Performance). The top speed on these trims is electronically limited to 245 kmph. Power on all versions comes from a dual-motor setup with one on each axle. There is no rear-wheel drive version planned.

The 2025 Audi RS e-tron GT is now compatible with 320 kW DC fast chargers

2025 Audi e-tron GT: Bigger Battery, Faster Charging

Apart from the new and more powerful electric motors, the 2025 Audi e-tron GT range also gets an updated battery pack. The sizes range between 84 kWh to 97 kWh of usable capacity, while the weight is down by 9 kg. The new battery packs support 320 kW DC fast charging, against 270 kW fast charging available on the predecessor. Charging time has also been reduced and the electric sports car can be charged between 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes. Audi says that a 10-minute charge equates to 280 km of range. The updated model promises a range of 609 km (WLTP) on the base trim, while the range for the higher trims is yet to be disclosed.

The new Audi e-tron GT also gets a newly developed two-chamber, two-valve air suspension, which can lower the car by 2.1 to 3 inches in seconds to improve comfort. The RS E-Tron GT Performance variant gets a dedicated performance mode tailored to track use as part of the suspension setup.

The 2025 Audi e-tron GT will arrive in India most likely next year as the brand's new electric flagship

2025 Audi e-tron GT: Visual Upgrades

The new e-tron GT range gets subtle and tasteful upgrades to give the model a visual refresh. This includes a more distinctive look on the RS variants over the S. The model also adopts the two-dimensional four-ringe emblem and a new grille design. The RS trims can be differentiated with larger side air intakes with distinctive L-shaped components. The entry-level S trim gets a glossy black trim encircling the grille. There are a host of new alloy wheel designs, while the RS trims get the new multispoke 20-inch alloy wheels along with the forged 12-spoke wheels. There’s also a new paint scheme called Bedford Green that’s exclusive to the Performance variant.

The cabin gets extremely subtle upgrades in the form of a new and more details Virtual Cockpit, which now displays information including the EV's battery’s temperature, preconditioning, and real-time charging rate. The Performance trim’s display gets a configurable white background, paying homage to the white analogue instruments of the 1994 Audi RS2 Avant. Another neat feature is the option to switch between clear and opaque glass with the touch of a button for the panoramic sunroof.

The Audi e-tron GT range will begin sales in developed markets soon, while the model is likely to be launched in India sometime next year.

