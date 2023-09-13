Audi and Porsche recall nearly 7,000 EVs in US over insufficient battery sealant

Audi and Porsche have recalled a total of 6,676 electric cars in the US, owing to an issue of insufficient battery sealant in those vehicles, revealed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall document has revealed that all the affected electric cars are from the 2023 model year and include Porsche Taycan, Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Cross Turismo, Taycan GTS, Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, Taycan Turbo, Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, Audi e-tron GT, and Audi RS e-tron GT.

The affected Audi and Porsche electric cars under this recall may have insufficient robust sealant on their high-voltage battery packs, which can lead to liquid intrusion in the battery, which can result in a thermal event like fire, stated the recall document. In total, 1,899 units of Audi cars and 4,777 units of Porsche models have been recalled due to the issue. Affected customers of the Audi and Porsche electric cars have been advised to take their vehicles to the authorized dealers for inspection. The inspection and whole battery replacement as required will be done free of charge by the automakers.

NHTSA has further stated that Porsche started incorporating a Teroson sealant into the EV battery production process for Taycan models in September 2022. This was done in an effort to increase battery sealing robustness. However, in March this year, the German sports car manufacturer began receiving reports of reduced insulation resistance values in vehicles with the Teroson sealant.

In order to fix the issue for cars that were about to be built, the automaker started adding more sealant to the EV batteries in May 2023, which resulted in no more reports of liquid intrusion. However, to fix the already sold vehicles' batteries, it plans to replace the faulty battery packs. In the meantime, the German carmaker has claimed that it is unaware of any fire or thermal events because of this issue so far.

