Ather Service Carnival extended with discounts on parts, labour & free check-ups

The Indian electric two wheeler company, Ather Energy has announced the extension of its Service Carnival till November 20. The service campaign which started from November 11 was earlier available till November 17. However, the company stated that with an increase in demand for the campaign, the decision to extend the service campaign was taken.

Launched for the Ather 450S, 450X and the Rizta electric scooters, the Ather Service Carnival aims to bring a host of discounts for customers to encourage periodic service and check the overall health of their respective vehicles. The Service Carnival offers special discounts for Ather electric scooter customers. These include a free 15-point vehicle health check-up, a 10 per cent discount on labour services, a 5 per cent discount on all parts, and a 15 per cent discount on polish. New and existing Ather users can avail themselves of these services.

Also Read : Ather Energy rolls out service offers for 450S, 450X & Rizta under new campaign

With respect to new purchases, Ather was previously offering a discount of ₹25,000 across its model range for the festive season. Customers can check with their preferred dealer outlet for the available final offers. The company retails three models with multiple variants of each. The Ather Rizta is the brand’s latest offering and targets the quintessential family buyer. The Ather 450S and 450X are the sportier e-scooters and are targeted at a younger customer base.

Also watch: Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man? | Colours, price, features, range

Ather Energy: October sales

Ather Energy posted its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2024 as its retail volumes crossed the 20,000 mark. The electric scooter maker’s sales in October witnessed a major jump month-on-month when compared to 12,828 units sold in September 2024. The manufacturer also saw its market share increase from 7.9 per cent in July to 14.3 per cent in September this year.

The major push in sales comes on the back of the newRizta electric scooter, which accounted for 60-70 per cent of Ather’s dispatches last month. The Ather Rizta is the brand’s first family scooter and competes against mainstream offerings like theTVSiQube,BajajChetak and OlaS1 range. The model has been increasingly popular in markets like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Also Read : Ather Energy starts exporting 450 series electric scooters to Sri Lanka

Ather is betting big on the demand for its e-scooters and has filed for a ₹4,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) to fuel further growth. The company has 231 experience centres and 2,500 fast charging stations across the country. It also has two manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with a third plant announced to come up in the Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district in Maharashtra. Apart from domestic sales, Ather Energy has been expanding its presence internationally and recently commenced dispatches to Sri Lanka.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: