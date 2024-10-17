Ather Energy starts exporting 450S electric scooters to Sri Lanka

Ather Energy , one of India's top electric two-wheeler manufacturer based out of Bengaluru, has started exporting its electric scooters to Sri Lanka. The first batch of 450S electric scooters have been despatched. The island nation is the second overseas market where the EV maker has expanded its operations to. Ather says it will start delivering its models in Sri Lanka by the end of this festive season, marking yet another feather to the Indian EV startup's cap.

Tarun Mehta, Founder and CEO at Ather Energy, shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce the start of export of its electric scooters to Sri Lanka. He shared images of 450S electric scooters being loaded for shipment. Sri Lanka is the second overseas market to get Ather EVs after the manufacturer made its international debut last year in Nepal.

Mehta took to X to announce the start of its exports to Sri Lanka by saying, “Ather’s second international market is set to go live by this festive season. First shipment of 450s have left for Sri Lanka from our warehouse in India." The 450S electric scooters will have similar specs as the ones sold in India. It is priced from ₹1.55 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Ather has not revealed the price of the electric scooter in Sri Lanka yet. Besides 450S, Ather Energy also sells 450X,450 Apex and Rizta electric scooters in India.

Also Read : Facing heat over after-sales service, Ola ropes in EY for overhaul, says report

In August this year, Ather Energy had announced its plans to enter the Sri Lankan EV market. It plans to open its first experience centre in Sri Lanka by the end of this festive season. Ather has tied up with Evolution Auto Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited for its operations in the island nation. Evolution Auto will work as the distributor for Ather Energy electric scooters and will also manage its sales and service operations. Ather Energy also plans to enhance EV fast charging network in Sri Lanka in an attempt to help its EV owners.

Ather Energy in Nepal

Ather Energy made its debut in global markets last year by foraying into Nepal as its first overseas market. It launched the 450X electric scooter in the country which is priced from ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The 450X promises up to 150 kms of range on a single charge. Since its Nepal debut, Ather Energy has opened three experience centres and seven fast-charging outlets in the country so far.

Also check out what the Ather 450S is all about

About Ather 450S electric scooter

Ather sells the 450S electric scooter in India in two variants called Standard and Pro Pack. It comes equipped with a single battery option with capacity of 2.9kWh. It can generate 7.2 bhp of power, offer 115 kms of range on a single charge and clock up to 90 kmph of top speed. The battery takes around 8.30 hours to fully recharge.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: