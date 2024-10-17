HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Energy Starts Exporting 450s Electric Scooters To Sri Lanka. First Batch Despatched

Ather Energy starts exporting 450S electric scooters to Sri Lanka

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2024, 12:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ather Energy had earlier announced that it will expand its operations to Sri Lanka, its second overseas market after Nepal.
Ather 450S Sri Lanka
First batch of Ather 450S electric scooters ready for despatch to Sri Lanka, the EV maker's second international market after Nepal. (Image courtesy: X/@tarunsmehta)
Ather 450S Sri Lanka
First batch of Ather 450S electric scooters ready for despatch to Sri Lanka, the EV maker's second international market after Nepal. (Image courtesy: X/@tarunsmehta)

Ather Energy, one of India's top electric two-wheeler manufacturer based out of Bengaluru, has started exporting its electric scooters to Sri Lanka. The first batch of 450S electric scooters have been despatched. The island nation is the second overseas market where the EV maker has expanded its operations to. Ather says it will start delivering its models in Sri Lanka by the end of this festive season, marking yet another feather to the Indian EV startup's cap.

Tarun Mehta, Founder and CEO at Ather Energy, shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to announce the start of export of its electric scooters to Sri Lanka. He shared images of 450S electric scooters being loaded for shipment. Sri Lanka is the second overseas market to get Ather EVs after the manufacturer made its international debut last year in Nepal.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450S
BatteryCapacity Icon2.9 kWh Range Icon115 km
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450 Apex (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450 Apex
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon157 km
₹ 1.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy Rizta (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Rizta
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon160 km
₹ 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Compare

Mehta took to X to announce the start of its exports to Sri Lanka by saying, “Ather’s second international market is set to go live by this festive season. First shipment of 450s have left for Sri Lanka from our warehouse in India." The 450S electric scooters will have similar specs as the ones sold in India. It is priced from 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Ather has not revealed the price of the electric scooter in Sri Lanka yet. Besides 450S, Ather Energy also sells 450X,450 Apex and Rizta electric scooters in India.

Also Read : Facing heat over after-sales service, Ola ropes in EY for overhaul, says report

In August this year, Ather Energy had announced its plans to enter the Sri Lankan EV market. It plans to open its first experience centre in Sri Lanka by the end of this festive season. Ather has tied up with Evolution Auto Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited for its operations in the island nation. Evolution Auto will work as the distributor for Ather Energy electric scooters and will also manage its sales and service operations. Ather Energy also plans to enhance EV fast charging network in Sri Lanka in an attempt to help its EV owners.

Ather Energy in Nepal

Ather Energy made its debut in global markets last year by foraying into Nepal as its first overseas market. It launched the 450X electric scooter in the country which is priced from 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The 450X promises up to 150 kms of range on a single charge. Since its Nepal debut, Ather Energy has opened three experience centres and seven fast-charging outlets in the country so far.

Also check out what the Ather 450S is all about

About Ather 450S electric scooter

Ather sells the 450S electric scooter in India in two variants called Standard and Pro Pack. It comes equipped with a single battery option with capacity of 2.9kWh. It can generate 7.2 bhp of power, offer 115 kms of range on a single charge and clock up to 90 kmph of top speed. The battery takes around 8.30 hours to fully recharge.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2024, 12:24 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Ather Energy 450S Electric vehicle EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.