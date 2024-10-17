Facing heat over after-sales service, Ola ropes in EY for overhaul: Report

In an effort to improve its after-sales service, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric has roped in global consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) for assistance. The EV maker is currently facing storm after nearly 10,000 consumer complaints were registered on the National Consumer Helpline in the past 12 months against it over its poor after-sales services. Ola has received show-cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) and is currently under the scanner of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) who have been asked by the Centre to conduct an audit on the matter.

According to a report on Economic Times, Ola Electric has hired EY to help the EV maker to revamp its services to EV customers. EY is expected to assist Ola in after-sales services, streamlining processes as well as manage spare parts and inventory. According to the report, EY is supposed to assist Ola Electric over a period of three months. The deal can later be extended based on requirement.

Ola Electric facing backlash over delivery, servicing

Customers of Ola Electric two-wheelers have raised several thousand complaints over the EV maker's poor after-sales services and lack of availability of spare parts for the electric scooters. Ola is also facing backlash over number of service personnel available to address complaints raised by customers. The deal with EY hints at changing strategy at Ola Electric to improve its image among customers.

Ola Electric has been facing complaints over its products and after-sales service on regular basis. Customers have also been posting regularly on social media platforms against the EV maker's failure to address concerns raised by them. The issue got further prominence after popular stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was engaged in an ugly spat with Bahvish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO at Ola Electric, on X (formerly Twitter) over its poor service quality and failure to address issues.

One of the key complaints Ola Electric has received since its debut in the EV market includes its unique all-digital direct-to-customer sales platform. Customers have often complained about its ineffective nature to meet delivery timelines. Some of the other common issues faced by the Ola EV buyers include software glitches, panel gaps and battery-drain issue on prolonged non-use of its electric scooters.

How Ola Electric plans to resolve customer issues

Ola Electric has come out in defence saying that it is in process of resolving all these issues. One of the key steps assured by the EV maker is to ramp up production at its facility to deal with delivery timelines. It has also promised to enhance its after-sales service with several measures. It has promised to expand its service network to 1,000 centres by December this year, almost double of what it currently has. It also plans to train over one lakh third-party mechanics to increase number of service personnel to address customer complaints.

