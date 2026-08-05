Ather Konarc to launch on August 29, Co-founder Tarun Mehta drops teaser on social media

Ather has finally given us a better glimpse of its upcoming EL01 platform scooter. Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy , recently posted a video on the social media platform X, revealing crucial details about its latest electric scooter. In the video, the biggest reveal is the name; the EV manufacturer has christened the upcoming scooter Konarc.

Apart from this, other details of the scooter are also visible in the same teaser. Details such as the similar U-shaped LED DRLs at the front as well as at the rear, front disc brakes, alloy wheels, and telescopic fork suspension are visible clearly. The tyre on the scooter is visibly a 90/90 section with a 14-inch size.

The EV maker will be launching the new scooter on August 29, 2026, at the Ather Community Day event held every year for the brand's newest announcements.

New platform

The upcoming model is expected to be built on Ather’s new EL platform, which is a versatile architecture capable of supporting various body styles in the future. It is designed to accommodate battery packs ranging from 2 kWh to 5 kWh, allowing Ather to develop a broader range of scooters across different price points over time.

The Ather EL01 concept scooter was first showcased at last year's Community Day and features a sleek and straightforward design with smooth body panels and a flat floorboard. It also has a long, single-piece seat with a slightly elevated section for the passenger.

Also Read : Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature

Pricing expectations

This EL-based scooter is projected to be Ather’s most budget-friendly model yet, with an estimated ex-showroom price of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.20 lakh. This marks a significant step for the brand as it aims to expand within the mass-market electric scooter segment. More information is expected at the official reveal later this month.

Expected hardware

While Ather hasn't confirmed full technical specs, early spotted test mules suggest some details. The scooter likely features 14-inch front and 12-inch rear alloy wheels, with braking now confirmed to consist of a front disc and rear drum. A 7-inch TFT display is also anticipated, offering smartphone connectivity and other smart features, aligning with Ather’s focus on feature-rich models.

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