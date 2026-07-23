Future JLR models’ battery specifications surface on social media

New details about Agratas, Tata Group’s battery-making arm, have surfaced online on X, offering the clearest look yet at the packs it plans to build for future electric vehicles. The specifications, shared by @Xroaders on social media, point to a broad battery strategy that covers both Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) chemistries. The revelations also strengthen the link between Agratas and upcoming Jaguar Land Rover electric models.

II Exclusive II



✅ Agartas :: Tata Agratas cell specifications are out !!



🏷️ Agartas 40GWh facility at Bridgwater Somerset, is set to be the biggest of its kind in the UK.



🏷️Mr. Chandrasekaran said that Agratas will start supplying cells to Tata Motors from 2027.



🏷️ Agratas… pic.twitter.com/AArDLJhpWN — Xroaders (@Xroaders_001) July 22, 2026

Battery plans take shape

Agratas already has two major manufacturing sites in place, one in Somerset in the UK and another in Sanand, Gujarat. The Somerset plant is described as a 40GWh facility, while the Sanand site has a planned capacity of 20GWh and will supply batteries for Tata Motors cars sold in India. Tata Group Chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran has said Tata EVs will begin using Agratas-made battery packs from 2027.

The latest information suggests Agratas will not rely on a single chemistry. That is a notable shift because Tata EVs have so far mostly been associated with LFP packs. The mix gives Agratas room to serve different vehicle needs, from long-range mainstream models to higher-performance applications.

Cell details also emerge

The leaked specifications outline an LFP cell with dimensions of 295 mm by 120 mm by 36 mm. It is said to carry a nominal capacity of 175Ah, a nominal voltage of 3.2V, an operating voltage range of 2.5V to 3.65V, and stored energy of 562Wh. The cells are also claimed to support 2,500 cycles and operate in temperatures between -30°C and 60°C.

Two NMC variants are also listed. The first is a slimmer cell measuring 295 mm by 92 mm by 20.7 mm, with a nominal capacity of 102Ah and stored energy of 374Wh. The second is a taller version at 295 mm by 120 mm by 20.7 mm, with a much higher 173Ah capacity and 636Wh of energy. Both are said to operate across the same temperature band and offer more than 1,000 cycles of life.

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Why the batteries matter

Agratas is also said to be developing a battery passport system that would create a digital record for every pack it produces. The UK facility is expected to meet rules of origin requirements under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which could be important for export planning. In practical terms, the battery programme may help Tata reduce its dependence on Chinese partners for EV technology and supply.

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JLR link becomes clearer

The most important commercial detail is Agratas’ seven-year battery supply agreement with Jaguar Land Rover. The ₹5,000-crore deal will cover future electric cars and SUVs from the British brand, and those models are likely to use NMC packs. Range Rover is expected to get an electric version in the near future, while Jaguar is also working on the production version of its controversial electric model.

For Tata Group, the expansion of Agratas is about more than just volume. If the two plants scale as planned, they could create a more stable supply base for Tata’s own EV plans and potentially lower exposure to external battery suppliers. Even so, the picture is not entirely localised, as AESC Group, owned by Chinese energy technology firm Envision, recently bought a 12 per cent stake in Agratas.

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