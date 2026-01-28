HT Auto
Toyota drops teaser for mystery SUV ahead of global reveal: What we know so far

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2026, 13:45 pm
  • Toyota has released a shadowy teaser hinting at an all-new SUV. Here’s what we know so far, including EV possibilities and global launch clues.

Toyota new SUV
Toyota has released a teaser image hinting at an all-new SUV, revealing a boxy silhouette with broad haunches and roof rails
Toyota is gearing up to launch what is seemingly an all-new model and has dropped a mysterious teaser that offers a glimpse of what’s to come. The Japanese OEM remains tight-lipped on what this new car may be, going only as far as to say “Something new is on the horizon." The teaser image shows what looks like an SUV silhouette with just enough details for us to take a guess at what it may be.

The teaser only shows the car’s rear, with most details hidden in the shadows. Still, one can make out a bulky silhouette with broad haunches and roof rails. It puts on a sleek connected LED taillamp with two thin LED strips running across the rear fascia. The SUV brings an upright stance and has a rear glass shaped like that of a pickup truck. While it may seem as if the upcoming model brings a truck bed, the overall design appears too soft to be a Toyota pickup.

Looking at Toyota’s global lineup clears the picture somewhat; the Highlander SUV remains stuck in time in its fourth generation since 2020 and is one likely contender for a new-generation update. With its sleek design cues, however, it would not be a surprise if this carries an electric powertrain.

Also Read : Bertone Runabout brings Marcello Gandini's 1960s sports car concept back to life

Is this Toyota’s next flagship electric SUV?

Toyota Land Cruiser SE
Toyota Land Cruiser SE is a stylish and robust looking all-electric itertion of the Japanese car brand's flagship SUV, which will be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show. The automaker has already unveiled the SUV ahead of its public debut. The Toyota Land Cruiser SE concept promises to offer a high-torque battery electric driving experience and will be a three-row offering.
Last year, Toyota had teased that it would bring out three new EVs for its global lineup. It remains without a competitor to the flagship Kia EV9 or the Hyundai Ioniq 9, and the new model could change that. The carmaker had showcased a seven-seater EV concept in 2023, dubbed the Land Cruiser SE. It featured a boxy profile with sleek lines and massive fenders and was billed as a “high-torque driving experience" that should be capable of light off-road duties.

To this end, Toyota has a three-row electric SUV waiting to enter production in Kentucky, US. While it was originally scheduled for 2025, the production timeline has now been pushed to 2026, making it another likely candidate.

Toyota has not yet disclosed an official unveiling date, but we expect it will not be too long before more details emerge. As for whether the new SUV will come to India, Toyota shared a teaser on its official Instagram handle for the US market, and it is not expected to bring it over anytime soon.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2026, 13:45 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars upcoming suvs toyota upcoming evs

