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Ather EL electric scooter teased ahead of 29 August debut

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2026, 08:30 am
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  • Ather has shown its upcoming EL-platform scooter in a new teaser, revealing a near-production design before its Community Day debut on August 29.

Ather EL
Ather’s latest teaser reveals the silhouette of its upcoming EL-platform electric scooter ahead of its August 29 debut.
Ather EL
Ather’s latest teaser reveals the silhouette of its upcoming EL-platform electric scooter ahead of its August 29 debut.
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Ather Energy has shown its upcoming EL-based electric scooter in a new teaser ahead of its official debut on 29 August at Ather Community Day 2026. The latest image gives a better view of the scooter’s shape than the earlier teaser, which only showed the model under assembly at the company’s plant.

Design details

The scooter appears close to the Ather EL01 concept seen at last year’s Community Day. It has a clean, simple profile with smooth bodywork and a flat floorboard. A long, single-piece seat is visible too, with a slightly raised section for the pillion.

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At the front, the scooter gets a compact LED headlamp with a horizontal DRL. The overall look is restrained, but the teaser suggests a modern and practical design.

Also Read : Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature

Expected hardware

Ather has not confirmed the technical specifications yet, but test mules spotted earlier have offered some clues. The scooter is expected to use a 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel, both alloy units. Braking may come from a front disc and rear drum setup.

A seven-inch TFT display is also likely. It should bring smartphone connectivity and connected functions, which would fit Ather’s feature-led approach.

New platform

The model will be based on Ather’s new EL platform. This is a scalable architecture that can support multiple body styles in the future. It has also been designed to accept battery packs between 2 kWh and 5 kWh.

That flexibility should help Ather build a wider range of scooters on the same base and move into different price bands over time.

Also Read : Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging

Price and position

The EL-based scooter is expected to be Ather’s most affordable model yet. Current estimates put its price between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.20 lakh, ex-showroom.

That would make it an important step for the company as it looks to grow in the mass-market electric scooter space. More details should emerge at the official reveal later this month.

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First Published Date: 03 Aug 2026, 08:30 am IST
TAGS: ather el ather el

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