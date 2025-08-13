Mahindra BE6 could get a Black Edition, teaser released on social media

Mahindra and Mahindra has released a new teaser on its social media. It is expected to be the blacked-out version of the BE 6 . In the teaser, the silhouette of the BE 6 is visible. This is the first blacked-out version of an electric SUV, that the brand is making. As of now, we do not know what will be the new special edition will be called. The brand already sells the Carbon Edition of the Scorpio N and Ebony Edition of the XUV700 .

The BE 6 will get a black exterior paint job, along with alloy wheels now also finished in black. Apart from this, the interior will also get a black upholstery along with piano black inserts.

Born in the shadows. Built for the spotlight.



Arriving August 14th, 2025. Stay tuned.#MahindraElectricOriginSUVs #BE6 pic.twitter.com/c15Xco2bPI — Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) August 12, 2025

Will there be any mechanical changes to the Mahindra BE 6 Black Edition?

We do not think that Mahindra will make any changes to the new special edition of the BE 6. However, there is a very slight possibility that all-wheel drive version of the electric SUV makes its debut.

What are the specifications of the Mahindra BE 6?

Mahindra offers the BE 6 with two battery pack options—a 59 kWh unit and a larger 79 kWh unit. With the smaller pack, the SUV can cover up to 535 km on a single charge, while the bigger battery extends the range to an impressive 682 km. The 59 kWh version produces 230 bhp, whereas the 79 kWh variant ups the output to 285 bhp. Torque remains identical across both, at 380 Nm.

How quickly can you fast charge the Mahindra BE 6?

Mahindra aims to tackle range anxiety by equipping the BE 6 with rapid charging technology. The SUV supports DC fast charging of up to 175 kW, enabling the battery to go from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in only 20 minutes. This significantly improves convenience, making long journeys easier and less stressful. However, you will have to find a 175 kW DC charger. As of now, most chargers are rated for 60 kW or 120 kW.

First Published Date: