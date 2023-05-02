Ather Energy sells 8,182 units in April 2023, sales dip by 30% month-on-month

Ather Energy reported its sales for April 2023 and the electric two-wheeler maker sold 8,182 units last month registering a 117 per cent year-on-year growth, when compared to 3,779 units sold in April 2022. While annual volumes saw a healthy rise, the company saw a 30.39 per cent decline in sales month-on-month with 11,754 units sold in March this year.

The drop in sales comes despite Ather slashing prices of the 450X in April. The company explained the decline saying that the uncertainty around the FAME II policy had an impact on sales in April volumes. Ather Energy, along with several other electric OEMs were mired in a controversy last month surrounding the EV chargers being sold to customers at an extra cost. This was done to comply with the FAME II subsidy eligibility limit that was capped at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-factory).

Also Read : Ather 450X becomes more affordable, 450 Plus discontinued

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We delivered 8182 scooters in April, registering 117 per cent year-on-year growth. There has been a dip in sales this month when compared to March ‘23 due to the uncertainty around FAME II policy and its cascading impact. We continue to see a steady rise in demand across the country, and we are increasing our retail footprint to cater to the demand. Currently, we have 120 retail stores across 87 cities and over 1300 Ather Grid fast chargers."

The 2023 Ather 450X range now starts at ₹ 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom Bengaluru, after FAME II subsidy)

After the government decided to pause the FAME II subsidy disbursal to players, Ather decided to revise its lineup last month, discontinuing the 450 Plus, while the 450X is now the only variant available in the standard and Pro Pack guise. The cost of the charger is now bundled into the new ex-showroom cost of the vehicle. The Ather 450X is now priced at ₹1.15 lakh for the base variant, going up to ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru after FAME II subsidy) for the Pro Pack with all the bells and whistles. Prices are down by ₹10,000-15,000 when compared to the older models.

The more attractive prices should give Ather the boost in sales it’s looking for. The manufacturer has also been expanding its operations pan India and currently has 120 experience centres across 87 cities. Ather is also working on expanding its charging network for 450 and 450X customers.

First Published Date: