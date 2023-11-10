HT Auto
Ather Energy to bring back transparent panels for Ather 450X

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy has announced that they will be bringing back the transparent panels for the Ather 450X electric scooter. Ather used to sell a Collector’s Edition version of the Ather 450X that used to come with translucent panels and a special paint scheme. However, the co-founder says that this time, the panels will be transparent. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the 450S will be getting the transparent panels or not.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2023, 13:31 PM
Ather 450X Collector's Edition
Image of Ather 450X Collector's Edition used for representational purposes only.
The Collector's Editon was introduced back in 2020 for early adopters. It came with a high-gloss metallic body finished in black. It came with red accents as well that Ather says were inspired by motorsports and there was also a racing stripe on the front apron. The wheels got a red decal and the red frame was also left exposed. The translucent panels were made with automotive-grade plastic that offers structural integrity. Apart from this, the instrument cluster also has a custom user interface.

The 450X is currently offered in six colour options - Cosmic Black, Salt Green, Space Grey, Still White, True Red and Lunar Grey. The 450S also gets the same colour schemes except the True Red and Lunar Grey which are reserved for the 450X only.

Ather Energy Ather 450X
Bounce Infinity E1
Komaki MX3
Okaya EV Faast F2B
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
M2GO X1
The manufacturer recently announced they have opened its first international retail outlet in Nepal. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer aims to expand its retail presence in the neighbouring country. After opening the first outlet in Kathmandu, the startup plans to open its second experience centre in the same city in the next couple of weeks. Initially, Ather will sell its flagship electric scooter 450X in Nepal.

Ather Energy has joined hands with Vaidya Energy to set up its first retail outlet in Nepal. The retail outlet has been opened after the brand announced its entry into the country last month. Ather has claimed that it has received a phenomenal response for the Ather 450X electric scooter from customers across Kathmandu. In an attempt to boost its sales in the country, Ather aims to open its second retail outlet in the country in a month's time.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2023, 13:31 PM IST
