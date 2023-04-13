Ather 450X becomes more affordable; 450 Plus discontinued

Ather Energy on Thursday slashed the pricing of its 450X electric scooter, which now comes available at ₹98,183 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also, the EV manufacturer has axed the 450 Plus variant from the lineup. Besides that, Ather has introduced a Pro pack that comes offering the features that used to be available as standard to date as an optional extra from now on.

This price revision and product lineup revision from the EV startup means if you want to buy an Ather 450X and don't bother much about the ride modes, touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity etc., you can have the electric scooter for ₹30,000 cheaper. However, if you want to buy the fully loaded feature-packed version of the Ather 450X, you have to opt for the Pro pack, which will cost ₹128,443 (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the power and performance of the scooter remain the same, irrespective of the price and feature reduction.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has adopted the new pricing and product portfolio revision strategy at a time when the competition from rival electric two-wheeler manufacturers is rising. Despite being one of the most capable electric scooters in the country's high-speed e-scooter segment, the Ather 450X has been dubbed as a pricey one compared to the Ola S1 Pro. However, with the new revised pricing, Ather aims to challenge Ola S1 Pro, which has already established its supremacy in the segment with relatively affordable pricing and many features.

The Ather 450X gets power from a 6.4 kW electric motor, which offers a 146 km range on a single charge. The electric scooter comes promising an acceleration capability of 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Ather believes that with this price cut, the scooter will be more affordable to many buyers, which will lure the consumers towards the 450X.

