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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ather El Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of 29 August Debut

Ather EL electric scooter teased ahead of 29 August debut

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 03 Aug 2026, 08:30 am
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  • Ather has shown its upcoming EL-platform scooter in a new teaser, revealing a near-production design before its Community Day debut on August 29.

Ather’s latest teaser reveals the silhouette of its upcoming EL-platform electric scooter ahead of its August 29 debut.
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Ather Energy has shown its upcoming EL-based electric scooter in a new teaser ahead of its official debut on 29 August at Ather Community Day 2026. The latest image gives a better view of the scooter’s shape than the earlier teaser, which only showed the model under assembly at the company’s plant.

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Design details

The scooter appears close to the Ather EL01 concept seen at last year’s Community Day. It has a clean, simple profile with smooth bodywork and a flat floorboard. A long, single-piece seat is visible too, with a slightly raised section for the pillion.

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At the front, the scooter gets a compact LED headlamp with a horizontal DRL. The overall look is restrained, but the teaser suggests a modern and practical design.

Also Read : Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature

Expected hardware

Ather has not confirmed the technical specifications yet, but test mules spotted earlier have offered some clues. The scooter is expected to use a 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel, both alloy units. Braking may come from a front disc and rear drum setup.

A seven-inch TFT display is also likely. It should bring smartphone connectivity and connected functions, which would fit Ather’s feature-led approach.

New platform

The model will be based on Ather’s new EL platform. This is a scalable architecture that can support multiple body styles in the future. It has also been designed to accept battery packs between 2 kWh and 5 kWh.

That flexibility should help Ather build a wider range of scooters on the same base and move into different price bands over time.

Also Read : Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging

Price and position

The EL-based scooter is expected to be Ather’s most affordable model yet. Current estimates put its price between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.20 lakh, ex-showroom.

That would make it an important step for the company as it looks to grow in the mass-market electric scooter space. More details should emerge at the official reveal later this month.

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First Published Date: 03 Aug 2026, 08:30 am IST
TAGS: ather el ather el
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