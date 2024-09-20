Ather drops Halo smart helmet prices for early bird customers by 3,000

Ather Energy has dropped the prices of its Halo smart helmet range by ₹3,000 for its early bird customers. Buyers who booked the smart helmet at the time of its unveiling at the Ather Community Day in April this year, will now get the same for ₹9,999. The Halo helmet series was announced for ₹12,999 (which in itself was an introductory price against a full price of ₹15,000) for the full-face helmet and ₹4,999 for the half-face helmet.

Ather Halo Helmet Deliveries

Ather Energy also confirmed that it has begun rolling out the new Halo helmets at its facility, which means deliveries should be underway soon. Deliveries were slated to begin much earlier in the year but have been delayed by a few months. Ather says its new smart helmet range is completely designed in-house including the internal padding, shell and smart features. The helmets are ISI and DOT-certified. The visor does not get the traditional ratchet mechanism to suspend it at any level a rider wants.

Ather Energy's new Halo smart helmet features WearDetect technology, automatically turning on and connecting to your mobile phone when worn

Ather Halo Helmet Features

The Ather Halo helmet gets two speakers from Harman Kardon and also gets an integrated microphone, which makes answering calls or listening to music on the move that much easier. The Halo helmet connects to the Ather electric scooter via Bluetooth, which in turn is connected to the rider’s smartphone, and allows the rider to control music and take calls while navigating using the switchgear. The helmet also gets wireless charging with the wireless module attached to the back of the helmet and can be charged using the under-seat storage charging option on the Ather Rizta. Notably, the battery backup on the helmet is about a week.

Apart from the full-face Halo helmet, Ather also showcased the Chitchat device bringing better connectivity between the rider and pillion, should they be wearing the same half-face helmets with the device. This allows the rider and pillion to communicate with each other using the built-in speaker and microphone while cutting out the ambient noise. The feature aims to make the ride more distraction-free for the rider, while it also has the option to play the same music on both helmets together.

