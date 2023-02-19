HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Why Mahindra Characterised Its Xuv Series On Cheetah? Anand Mahindra Explains

Why Mahindra characterised its XUV series on cheetah? Anand Mahindra explains

Mahindra has seen immense success with the XUV series models over the last few years. The automaker has characterised the XUV series models on the cheetah. The currently discontinued XUV500 and the brand's widely popular XUV700, along with the XUV300 compact SUV and XUV400 electric SUV - all have been characterised by the animal. However, the homegrown car brand has not revealed what influenced the automaker to characterise the XUV series on the cheetah. In a latest Twitter post, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has revealed the reason.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2023, 14:11 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra XUV700's design is influenced by cheetah. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mahindra XUV700's design is influenced by cheetah. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mahindra XUV700's design is influenced by cheetah. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Mahindra XUV700's design is influenced by cheetah.

The Mahindra Group chairman's latest tweet hints that the extreme acceleration capability and speed of cheetah have influenced the automaker to characterise its SUVs on the animal. The industrialist posted an exciting clip showing a cheetah running fast pace. The clip intends to explain why the Mahindra XUV range is influenced by the fastest land animal in the world. “If you want to know why we based the XUV series’ personality on the Cheetah," reads the caption of Anand Mahindra's tweet.

Also Read : Temporary GST relief for automakers manufacturing MUVs, no decision yet

The Mahindra XUV700 is a really fast SUV with a 2.0-litre Stallion turbocharged petrol engine under its hood. It churns out 200 PS of peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. This SUV can sprint 0-100 kmph in less than 10 seconds. Mahindra claims that the beltline of the XUV700 is influenced by the spine of the cheetah.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The smaller Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV too comes with the most powerful petrol engine in its segment. This SUV gets a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to pump out 130 PS of peak power and 230 Nm of maximum torque. With the over-boost function, the SUV belts out 250 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in 10.9 seconds. On the diesel front as well, this SUV has the torquiest engine in the form of the 1.5-litre oil burner that churns out 116 PS and 300 Nm.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2023, 14:11 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra XUV500 Mahindra XUV400 Mahindra XUV300
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp plans to expand its EV range over next 24 months. Details here
Hero MotoCorp plans to expand its EV range over next 24 months. Details here
Why Mahindra characterised its XUV series on cheetah? Anand Mahindra explains
Why Mahindra characterised its XUV series on cheetah? Anand Mahindra explains
MG Motor India delivers 108 Hector SUVs in a single day to rental platform ORIX
MG Motor India delivers 108 Hector SUVs in a single day to rental platform ORIX
This European country gets 503 BMW motorcycles for police
This European country gets 503 BMW motorcycles for police
Temporary GST relief for automakers manufacturing MUVs, no decision yet
Temporary GST relief for automakers manufacturing MUVs, no decision yet

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city