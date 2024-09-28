Copyright © HT Media Limited
Watch: Lamborghini Huracan goes viral bobbing through pot-hole ridden roads

Watch: Lamborghini Huracan goes viral bobbing through pot-hole ridden roads

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Sep 2024, 17:46 PM
A viral video shows a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica struggling through pothole-ridden roads, sparking comments about road conditions in India despite hi
...
A viral video posted recently shows a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica painfully navigating through a pothole-ridden street. (@WhateverVishal/X.com)

Indian consumers are readily spending more and more on what they drive, and to that extent, there are a lot more high-end luxury supercars on our roads than there were before. Which brings one to the lingering question of whether or not Indian roads themselves have improved enough to accommodate such cars. A recently posted video of a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica bobbing through a pot-hole ridden street paints a more realistic picture of what to expect as a supercar owner.

The video that went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads out, “He must have paid a minimum of 62 lakhs as road tax. Absolute state of vishwagoroo." It shows the 4.04 crore supercar painfully navigating, or attempting to do so, through potholes in the streets of either Andhra Pradesh or Telangana.

The video, posted by user @WhateverVishal, has now generated over 1.6 million views and has amassed comments such as, “Cars like this, dont deserve these kind of roads." Another user commented, “Have cars like San Francisco but drive in the roads like Somalia." One user expressing discontent at the state of the roads added, “Pathetic!! They tax mercilessly and provide nothing in return."

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Key highlights of the car in the video

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica can fetch a price of over 4.04 crore and is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine that makes 630 bhp and 565 Nm of torque.

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is one of the latest models in the Huracan range and it is an all-wheel drive two-seater coupe supercar powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 that makes 630 bhp and 565 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm. The power unit is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and with this, the car can achieve a top speed of 325 kmph and go from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.

Also Read : Lotus unveils 986 bhp Theory 1 EV concept car with futuristic design and tech

The Huracan Tecnica features carbon ceramic brakes all around and an electronic stability control system. It features multiple drive modes: Strada, Sport, and Corsa. Lamborghini has also fitted in a rear-wheel steering system that improves agility at low speeds and provides stability at high speed cornering conditions.

It is available with premium Alcantara upholstery and the centre console features a touchscreen interface fitted in a portrait layout. The fighter jet-style start/stop button is positioned right below the display.

First Published Date: 28 Sep 2024, 17:46 PM IST
