2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched. What's new?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 26, 2024

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2024 iteration of the Xtreme 160R 4V in India.

For 2024, the Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new colour scheme. It is called Kevlar Brown and comes with black and gold accents.

The bike also features new body graphics, while keeping the previous color options - Neon Shooting Star and Matte Slate Black - unchanged.

The 2024 Xtreme 160R 4V has undergone significant updates, such as the addition of dual-channel ABS

There is a panic brake alert system, and a drag timer that measures acceleration from 0-60 kmph and quarter-mile sprints. 

The split seat setup is now replaced with a single-piece unit.

It also boasts a new speedometer with 300% increased brightness for enhanced visibility,

There is a redesigned taillight that showcases a more prominent H-motif similar to other recent Hero models is also there now.

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced from 1,38,500, going up to 1,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the new colour. So, the price has been increased by 4,000. 
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here