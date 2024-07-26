2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched. What's new?

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2024 iteration of the Xtreme 160R 4V in India.
For 2024, the Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new colour scheme. It is called Kevlar Brown and comes with black and gold accents.
The bike also features new body graphics, while keeping the previous color options - Neon Shooting Star and Matte Slate Black - unchanged.
The 2024 Xtreme 160R 4V has undergone significant updates, such as the addition of dual-channel ABS
There is a panic brake alert system, and a drag timer that measures acceleration from 0-60 kmph and quarter-mile sprints.
The split seat setup is now replaced with a single-piece unit.
It also boasts a new speedometer with 300% increased brightness for enhanced visibility,
There is a redesigned taillight that showcases a more prominent H-motif similar to other recent Hero models is also there now.
The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced from ₹1,38,500, going up to ₹1,39,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the new colour. So, the price has been increased by ₹4,000.