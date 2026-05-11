Waiting for the Skoda Slavia facelift? 5 big changes you can expect

Skoda Slavia is one of the key successful products from the Czech car manufacturer in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Playing a key role in the brand's India 2.0 strategy, the Skoda Slavia, along with the Skoda Kushaq , has become a leading revenue churner for the automaker. Now, Skoda is working on a facelifted iteration of the Slavia, which has been spotted on the Indian roads in camouflaged test mule avatar. The Skoda Slavia facelift will come revising the sedan's appeal significantly.

As Skoda Slavia facelift's details are expected to be gradually unfolded, here are the top five changes we expect the Skoda Slavia facelift to incorporate.

As the test mule has been spotted, with only its front and rear ends wrapped, and much of the silhouette remaining unchanged, the facelifted Slavia is expected to come with a host of design tweaks, much like the Kushaq facelift.

As Skoda is expected to unfold the details gradually, here are the top five changes we expect the Skoda Slavia facelift to incorporate.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Exterior design change

Just like the Skoda Kushaq facelift, the Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to come with a revised front profile, possibly with a new grille. The front and rear bumpers would sport a revised appearance. Also, another key design change would be the connected LED light setup on both ends, just like the Kushaq facelift. To make it distinctive from the current Slavia, the facelifted sedan would feature a new design for the alloy wheels. Also, as the test mule has been suggested, the facelifted version would skip out on ADAS, as no module is sighted.

Skoda Slavia facelift: A new colour palette

The Skoda Slavia is available in Classic, Signature Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo trims. Expect the trim levels to remain the same. The sedan gets a wide range of colour options available, which include single-tone choices like Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Candy White, Carbon Steel Matte, and Cherry Red. Also, there are three dual-tone shades on offer, which are Brilliant Silver with Black roof, Candy White with Black roof, and Cherry red with Black roof. Expect the updated version of the sedan to get a revised colour palette.

Skoda Slavia facelift: New instrument cluster and infotainment system

The Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to receive a new digital instrument cluster, which would sport an updated user interface with crisper display quality. There would be some updated information visibility as well. However, Skoda is silent about it and expects to reveal more details in the near term. Also, it won't be too much to expect a new touchscreen infotainment system to be there in the Skoda Slavia facelift, as compared to the current model, with an updated user interface, packing more information and offering access to more functions. Expect more details to surface soon. Just like the Kushaq facelift, there would be an updated user interface for the infotainment system.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Likely to get new 8-speed AT from Kushaq

The Skoda Slavia facelift is expected to share the same 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that works onboard the Skoda Kushaq. The facelifted SUV received the segment-first 8-speed TC automatic transmission that is internally known as AQ300. The Aisin-sourced gearbox replaced the previous 6-speed automatic gearbox and is paired exclusively with the 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. Expect the Skoda Slavia too to receive this transmission.

Skoda Slavia facelift: Adding a rear massaging seat would be great

We would like to see the Skoda Slavia facelift receiving a rear massaging seat, which will certainly enhance the appeal of the sedan as well as the comfort level of the rear occupants significantly, especially during long journeys.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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