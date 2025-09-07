HT Auto
Skoda Auto India Announces Limited Period Offers Across Kushaq, Slavia And Kodiaq

Skoda announces limited-period offers across Kushaq, Slavia and Kodiaq

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Sept 2025, 15:08 pm
The benefits, available until September 21, offer customers the opportunity to save money on the entire Skoda range in India, except for the Kyalq, consisting of SUVs and sedan line-up.

Skoda Auto India has launched a series of limited-duration pricing benefits on its major models, ranging from impending GST benefits to additional incentives. These benefits, available until September 21, offer customers the opportunity to save money on the entire Skoda range in India, except for the Kyalq, consisting of SUVs and sedan line-up.

What are the savings on Skoda Kushaq?

Skoda's Kushaq has been a key player in the compact SUV space, going up against competitors such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Under this initiative, customers get GST benefits worth up to 66,000, coupled with further incentives of up to 2.5 lakh.

Also Read : Skoda Kodiaq launches in India at 46.89 lakh. Check out what the premium SUV packs

For a buyer considering a purchase, this effectively lowers the cost barrier without changing the vehicle itself. The price adjustment might turn the Kushaq into a more attractive option in a segment full of alternatives.

What are the savings on Skoda Slavia?

The Slavia, Skoda's mid-size sedan, is offered with GST benefits of as much as 63,000 and further incentives of up to 1.2 lakh. Sedans are not the biggest class that they used to be but promotions like this are able to influence buyers who seek superior features at a slightly reduced price.

For Slavia, the advantages could turn the balance for others pitting it against other mid-size sedans such as Honda City or Hyundai Verna, particularly for immediate booking buyers.

What are the savings on Skoda Kodiaq?

At the higher end, the Kodiaq SUV receives GST benefits of up to 3.3 lakh, plus additional perks of up to 2.5 lakh. With its flagship positioning, Kodiaq buyers are less price-sensitive, but the offer still presents a rare financial advantage for a model that is otherwise in a niche premium SUV segment.

Skoda’s approach here is clear: combine regulatory benefits with direct incentives to create a short-term but noticeable impact on buyer sentiment.

First Published Date: 07 Sept 2025, 15:08 pm IST

