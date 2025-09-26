HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Skoda Kushaq Facelift Gets New Design And Features: What To Expect Before 2026 Debut

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift to get new design and features: What to expect

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 26 Sept 2025, 11:38 am
  • This is the first major facelift for the Skoda Kushaq since it launched in India in September 2021.

Skoda Kushaq Chakan Plant
The Skoda Kushaq is getting its first major facelift since its market debut in 2021
Skoda Kushaq Chakan Plant
The Skoda Kushaq is getting its first major facelift since its market debut in 2021
The Skoda Kushaq, along with the Volkswagen Taigun, is getting a mid-cycle update with its first major facelift since its debut in September 2021. Partially camouflaged test mules have been spotted on Indian roads, confirming that the compact SUV will largely get cosmetic revisions for the 2026 model year. Expected to be unveiled later this year, the Kushaq facelift will carry a much-needed refresh to remain competitive against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Here is everything you need to know about the Skoda Kushaq facelift ahead of its market debut:

Updated Exterior Design

Test mules of the Skoda Kushaq, as well as stablemate Volkswagen Taigun, have been spotted on Indian roads, revealing revised front and rear sections. As part of the mid-life update, Skoda is likely to align the Kushaq more closely with its Modern Solid design language that is seen on its latest offerings. The facelifted model will feature a slimmer, single-piece grille stretching across the front fascia, flanked by redesigned LED headlamps with sharper detailing. The tail-lamps will get sleeker and will be connected with a chrome strip stretching across the liftgate.

Cabin and Feature Updates

Interior changes are likely to be minimal, with Skoda focusing on fresh trims and upholstery choices rather than a full redesign. The SUV is expected to get an updated feature suite, which currently includes a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and an 8-inch digital driver’s display. A few additional features could be added to keep the SUV competitive, but no major layout changes are anticipated.

Also Read : New Skoda Kodiaq Lounge with 5 seats launched at 39.99 lakh

Powertrain Options

The Kushaq facelift will not be carrying any mechanical changes. It will continue to be powered by Skoda’s two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI motor delivering 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Transmission options are likely to remain unchanged, including a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, and 7-speed DSG.

Launch Timeline

The updated Skoda Kushaq is expected to launch in India sometime in 2026, ahead of the next-gen model, which will debut in 2027. Prices are likely to see a small revision over the outgoing model, depending on the extent of cosmetic and feature upgrades. The current Kushaq starts at 10.36 lakh for the Classic variant with the 1.0-litre TSI, and goes as high as 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping Monte Carlo with the 1.5-litre TSI.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 26 Sept 2025, 11:38 am IST

