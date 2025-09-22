HT Auto
New Skoda Kodiaq Lounge With 5 Seats Launched At 39.99 Lakh

New Skoda Kodiaq Lounge with 5 seats launched at 39.99 lakh

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 22 Sept 2025, 15:29 pm
  The Kodiaq Lounge, priced at 39.99 lakh, expands Skoda's SUV lineup with a five-seat setup and improved boot space.

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge
The all-new Skoda Kodiaq Lounge variant is the most affordable Kodiaq that has been launched.
Skoda Kodiaq Lounge
The all-new Skoda Kodiaq Lounge variant is the most affordable Kodiaq that has been launched.
Skoda Auto India has expanded its flagship SUV lineup with the launch of the new Kodiaq Lounge, a fresh entry-level variant. Priced at 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Lounge brings a five-seat configuration, unique styling touches, and a trimmed-down features list compared to its higher-spec siblings.

What is the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge?

The Kodiaq Lounge is a new base variant that sits below the Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K) trims. Unlike the standard seven-seat setup, this version offers seating for five passengers, which also frees up a massive 786 litres of boot space—a significant jump from the 281 litres available with all three rows up in the seven-seater variants.

How does it differ on the outside?

Visually, the Kodiaq Lounge gets 18-inch Mazeno alloy wheels and matte dark chrome inserts. Buyers can choose from just three exterior shades: Moon White, Magic Black, and Graphite Grey. In comparison, the higher trims offer additional colours such as Race Blue, Velvet Red, Steel Grey, and Bronx Gold.

What changes are inside the cabin?

Inside, the Kodiaq Lounge uses Grey Suedia fabric upholstery paired with a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel. The SUV retains premium features like a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, three-zone climate control, wireless phone mirroring, and a wireless charger.

However, it does miss out on some comforts available on pricier trims, including a larger 12.9-inch infotainment screen, driver drowsiness detection, Canton sound system, 360-degree camera, and intelligent park assist.

What about safety features?

Despite being the entry-level model, the Lounge keeps the full suite of safety equipment intact. This includes nine airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, hill-hold control, hill-descent control, and multi-collision braking. Full-LED lighting, smart dials, and multiple USB-C ports are also part of the package.

What powers the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge?

Yes. The Lounge continues with the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 204 bhp. It comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and powers all four wheels through Skoda’s all-wheel-drive system.

How is it priced against rivals?

The Kodiaq Lounge is priced 3.77 lakh lower than the Sportline ( 43.76 lakh) and 5.97 lakh more affordable than the L&K ( 45.96 lakh).

In terms of competition, the Kodiaq Lounge undercuts the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, but it remains more expensive than alternatives like the Hyundai Tucson and Citroën C5 Aircross.

What do we think?

With the Lounge variant, Skoda has made the Kodiaq more accessible without compromising heavily on safety or comfort. While it loses some features, its five-seat layout and expanded boot space make it a practical choice for buyers looking for a luxury SUV with more utility at a slightly lower price point.

First Published Date: 22 Sept 2025, 15:29 pm IST

