The Windsor Pro is the new top-end variant of the Windsor EV.
The Windsor Pro gets a larger with a claimed range of 449 km.
The charging speed has been increased to 60 kW from 45 kW
On a 7.4 kWh AC charger, the battery pack would take 9.5 hours, whereas the 38 kWh battery pack takes 7 hours.
There is now an electric tailgate on offer.
MG has also added ADAS to the Windsor Pro.
The interior of the Windsor Pro gets beige theme instead of black.
The Windsor Pro now comes with Vehicle 2 Load and Vehicle-to-Vehicle functionality
There are new 19-inch alloy wheels on offer that are borrowed from the Hector.