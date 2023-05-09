Volvo to launch its smallest electric SUV EX30 on this date

HT Auto
Swedish auto giant Volvo Cars is going to drive in its smallest model ever. Called the EX30, the electric SUV will be officially unveiled on June 7. Volvo’s upcoming EV will expand the Swedish carmaker’s electric vehicle portfolio to four. It already sells EVs like XC40 Recharge, C40 Recharge globally. The latter is all set to hit Indian shores later this year. The third model is the EX90 three-row electric SUV unveiled last year.

Volvo Cars has teased the first look of the EX30 electric SUV ahead of its global debut on June 7.
Volvo Cars has teased the first look of the EX30 electric SUV ahead of its global debut on June 7.

The EX30 electric SUV, which will be positioned below the XC40 Recharge in terms of its size and price, is set to launch in Australia later this year as the carmaker aims to deliver on its promise to go fully electric by 2026.

Ahead of the official unveiling of the EX30 electric SUV, Volvo has teased the first look of the model through a short video. The EV, shown from the rear third quarter, has quintessential design elements that is a hallmark of the Swedish carmaker. The taillights, the most prominent element visible in the teaser, is typically Volvo with its signature vertical design. The shape of the electric SUV also resembles its siblings like the C40 and XC40 Recharge SUVs with prominent shoulder lines.

Volvo Cars aims to launch the EX30 electric SUV targeted towards young urban customers looking to buy their first electric car. Volvo had been planning to launch a more affordable and smaller electric vehicle for some time now. Jim Rowan, CEO at Volvo Cars, had hinted at what the carmaker aims to do with the EX30 electric SUV when he said, "Take a smaller SUV, which is more for city driving, maybe for first-time buyers."

Very few details are known about the EX30 electric SUV as of now. According to reports, the EX30 electric SUV will be built on the SEA architecture, borrowed from Volvo's Chinese partner Gilly. This is the same platform that also underpins EV models Zeekr 001 and the upcoming Polestar 4 electric car. Volvo has promised that the EX30 will offer ‘top safety equipment, a fantastic driving experience and high quality’ at a more affordable price than the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. According to reports, the EX30 will probable come equipped with different battery sizes.

Volvo currently does not have plans to bring the EX30 electric SUV to India yet. The carmaker will launch the C40 Recharge in the country this year. However, if launched, the EX30 electric SUV will potentially go up against other electric cars in India like Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 among others.

TAGS: EX30
