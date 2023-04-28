HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Claims Ex90 Orders Surpassed Boldest, Most Ambitious Expectations

Volvo elated about EX90 orders, shying away to reveal numbers

Volvo claims its EX90 flagship electric SUV has gotten a great start with an impressive number of orders. In its Q1 2023 results, the Swedish luxury car giant has claimed that the EX90 SUV orders had surpassed the company's boldest and most ambitious expectations. The automaker has cited tremendous reception from customers for the EX90 flagship EV that had its global unveiling last year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2023, 09:23 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volvo EX90 SUV is the electric avatar of the ICE model XC90. It comes with advanced LiDAR technology that makes the EV the safest in Volvo's fleet.
Volvo EX90 SUV is the electric avatar of the ICE model XC90. It comes with advanced LiDAR technology that makes the EV the safest in Volvo's fleet.
Volvo EX90 SUV is the electric avatar of the ICE model XC90. It comes with advanced LiDAR technology that makes the EV the safest in Volvo's fleet.
Volvo EX90 SUV is the electric avatar of the ICE model XC90. It comes with advanced LiDAR technology that makes the EV the safest in Volvo's fleet.

In an official statement, Volvo said that immense demands for the EX90 electric SUV had forced the automaker to close the order book for the EV for the time being because the first scheduled production run is sold out. However, the order book will reopen again soon, the company further added. The car manufacturer also said that the strong customer responses had given the company renewed confidence in its strategy and roadmap for the future.

Also Read : Bentley Continental GT Azure, Flying Spur get a revised fascia

Unveiled in November last year, the Volvo EX90 comes as a sister vehicle to the Polestar 3. However, the EX90 offers one additional row of seats for a total capacity of seven passengers. It comes as an electric-only equivalent to the current generation Volvo XC90. The Volvo EX90 EV comes as the brand's third pure electric vehicle after the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc90
₹88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Rx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Rx
₹95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Currently, the company is working on the fourth BEV that is slated to be unveiled later this year under the EX30 nomenclature. Slated to break cover on June 15, it would come as an entry-level small SUV. Volvo has claimed the upcoming EV will take the auto company into a new demographic and with a competitive price point.

Volvo also committed to introducing more fully electric cars in the coming years, at least one per year until mid-decade. These future electric vehicles will be built on next-generation electrical architectures and core computing technology.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2023, 09:23 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo XC90 XC40 Recharge Volvo Volvo EX90 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city