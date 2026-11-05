Volkswagen Virtus facelift revealed; Gets revised exterior and GT variant

Volkswagen has revealed the updated Virtus in India. The updated model gets a redesigned front bumper, revised tail lamp detailing and fresh styling elements on the GT variant. The carmaker is yet to announce the launch date, prices and complete specifications.

Revised exterior design

At the front, the updated Virtus gets a redesigned bumper with a larger lower grille featuring a triangular pattern. The headlamp design appears to have been retained, while the main grille continues with its horizontal layout. The GT variant gets red GT lettering on the grille, along with other cosmetic changes.

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The side profile remains largely familiar, with the same roofline, window design and overall proportions as the current model. The GT version shown in the images gets black alloy wheels, red brake callipers and GT badging on the front fenders. The sedan has been showcased in a blue exterior shade.

Changes at the rear include revised LED tail lamp detailing and a slightly different bumper design. The Volkswagen logo continues to sit at the centre of the boot lid, with the Virtus lettering below it. The GT badge is positioned on the right side.

Interior and features

Volkswagen has not revealed the interior yet. It remains to be seen whether the update will bring changes to the dashboard, infotainment system and equipment list. The current Virtus gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats and an electric sunroof, among other features.

2027 Volkswagen Virtus

Engine and gearbox options

Engine details are also awaited. The current model is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI produces 115 hp and is available with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The more powerful 1.5-litre TSI develops 150 hp and comes paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Volkswagen is yet to confirm whether these powertrain options will continue unchanged.

The Virtus shares its platform with the Skoda Slavia and competes with the Hyundai Verna and Honda City in India. More details about the updated sedan, including its features, powertrain and pricing, are expected to be announced later.

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