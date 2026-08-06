Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition: 4 things that change and 4 that don’t

Volkswagen India has launched the Virtus Anniversary Edition to celebrate four years of the premium sedan in the country. Based on the GT Plus Sport variant, the limited-run model is priced at ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The update focuses mainly on cosmetic changes, while the mechanical package and feature list remain the same. Here are the four things that change and the four that don’t.

1. A new colour joins the lineup

The biggest update is the introduction of the Avocado Pearl exterior paint shade. This finish is exclusive to the Anniversary Edition and gives the Virtus a distinct identity within the range.

2. Black-finish roof

Volkswagen has added a contrasting black roof to the Anniversary Edition. The dual-tone treatment makes it visually different from the standard GT Plus Sport variant.

3. Alloy-wheels updated

The sedan also gets black alloy wheels, which complement the black roof and create a darker, sportier overall appearance.

4. Limited-edition

Unlike the regular Virtus variants, the Anniversary Edition will be sold in limited volumes through Volkswagen dealerships across India.

Also Read : Volkswagen ID. Cross entry-level electric SUV launched in Europe

What does not change?

1. Feature list

The Anniversary Edition retains the same equipment offered on the GT Plus Sport variant. It continues with a 20.32 cm Digital Cockpit, electric sunroof, Laser Red ambient lighting, aluminium pedals, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror.

2. Safety package

Volkswagen has not made any changes to the safety equipment. The Virtus continues with six airbags as standard and retains its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The company says the sedan comes with more than 40 safety features.

3. Engine and transmission

There are no mechanical updates. Power comes from the same 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine that produces 150 PS and 250 Nm. The engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

4. Accessories

Volkswagen continues to offer genuine accessories such as a 360-degree camera system, front parking sensors and puddle lamps through its dealerships. These accessories are available for both the Virtus and the Taigun.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: