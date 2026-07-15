Volkswagen ID. Cross entry-level electric SUV launched in Europe

Volkswagen has unveiled the all-electric ID. Cross compact SUV with up to 427 km range, three power outputs, advanced driver assistance systems, premium features, V2L capability and prices starting at €27,995

German automaker Volkswagen has launched its all-electric compact SUV, the ID. Cross, at a starting price of €27,995 (approximately ₹30.75 lakh). The launch of the ID. Cross comes on the back of the launch of the ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI.

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Thomas Schäfer, CEO, Volkswagen brand, Head of the Brand Group Core and member of the Group Board of Management, said, “The ID. Cross brings together technological expertise, clean design, impressive, intricate solutions and genuine all-rounder qualities – all for excellent value for money. These are ideal conditions for a new success story from Volkswagen."

Volkswagen ID. Cross: Design

The ID. Cross adopts Volkswagen's latest ‘Pure Positive’ design philosophy, characterised by clean styling, a strong stance and minimalist surfaces. The front fascia of the electric compact SUV a closed-off gloss black panel with a lightbar in between, which houses the illuminated Volkswagen logo. In addition, the daytime running lights are placed above the gloss black panel, while the main headlamps are placed below the gloss black panel.

The front bumper is chunky and muscular, giving the ID. Cross the compact SUV look. The lower front bumper gets a camera and black cladding paired with silver accents, further accentuating the SUV-like styling. The edges of the bumpers feature air dams, which would help in reducing air resistance.

The side profile boasts black cladding on wheel arches as well as all four doors of the SUV, giving the ID. Cross a beefier look. Not only that, but the A-pillar, B-pillar and C-pillar have been blacked out, while the ID. Cross is equipped with roof rails, summing up the side profile. On the rear, the ID. Cross gets rectangular LED taillight elements with a connected lightbar with an illuminated Volkswagen logo placed in the centre. Moreover, the rear gets chunky black bumpers with silver accents to match the front look of the SUV.

The SUV provides 475 litres of boot space, which is 20 litres more than the T-Cross, while an additional storage compartment beneath the adjustable boot floor offers room for larger items. A 25-litre front storage compartment (frunk) has also been integrated under the bonnet to accommodate the charging cable and other small belongings.

Volkswagen ID. Cross: Interior and Technology

On the inside, the Volkswagen ID. Cross features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a centrally mounted 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Harman Kardon sound system, electrically adjustable 12-way front seats with pneumatic massage function, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof with an electrically operated sunblind, a digital speedometer and a digital power meter, among others.

Volkswagen ID. Cross: Powertrain and Battery

The Volkswagen ID. Cross is built on the MEB+ electric vehicle platform and is offered across three different power outputs, including 113.9 bhp, 132.7 bhp and 207.8 bhp, with customers being able to choose between 37 kWh and 52 kWh battery packs, with the larger battery delivering a WLTP-certified range of up to 427 km.

The SUV supports 11 kW AC charging as standard. Using DC fast charging, the 37 kWh battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 23 minutes at up to 90 kW, while the 52 kWh battery achieves the same state of charge in around 24 minutes at up to 105 kW.

Volkswagen ID. Cross: Safety and Driver Assistance

Volkswagen has equipped the ID. Cross with several advanced driver assistance systems typically found in higher vehicle segments. One of the highlights is the latest connected travel assist, which incorporates traffic light recognition. The system can detect red traffic signals and automatically bring the vehicle to a halt within its operating limits. The SUV also introduces one-pedal driving. Additional optional technologies include 360-degree area view, Park Assist Pro with remote smartphone-controlled parking functionality, adaptive cruise control, junction assist and a rear-view camera.

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Volkswagen ID. Cross: Ride and Practicality

The suspension has been specifically tuned for the MEB+ platform to deliver a balance between ride comfort and handling precision. Volkswagen has incorporated noise and vibration reduction measures alongside refined steering calibration and braking performance to enhance everyday usability. The flagship 207.8 bhp variant can also be specified with a newly developed adaptive DCC suspension, which continuously adjusts damping characteristics according to road conditions and driving style. Practicality is further enhanced through a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function capable of supplying up to 3.6 kW of power to external electrical devices. Models equipped with the 52 kWh battery can also tow trailers weighing up to 1,200 kg.

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