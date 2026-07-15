Kia Syros EV unveiled with up to 526 km range; bookings open at 25,000

Kia India has unveiled the Syros EV and opened pre-bookings for the electric SUV at ₹25,000. The Syros EV is available with a 42 kWh battery pack offering an ARAI-certified (MIDC) range of 443 km. Opting for the larger 51.4 kWh battery pack will get a claimed range of 526 km. The electric SUV is powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 170 hp.

The 51.4 kWh version accelerates from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 8.1 seconds. It is based on Kia's K1 platform and uses a Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery pack with an IP67 rating and a liquid-cooled thermal management system.

Charging options include support for 100 kW DC fast charging, which can recharge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in a claimed 39 minutes.

Will be available with BaaS option

Charging options include support for 100 kW DC fast charging, which can recharge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in a claimed 39 minutes. The Syros EV also comes with a 10.8 kW onboard AC charger, battery conditioning, regenerative braking with Auto Mode, i-Pedal, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), Digital Key, Shift-by-Wire and a Virtual Engine Sound System (VESS). Kia is offering the Syros EV with a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty, an assured buyback programme and its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS)option.

The Syros EV features a 30-inch Trinity panoramic display comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 5-inch climate control display.

)Gets Kia's Trinity panoramic display

Inside, the Syros EV features a 30-inch Trinity panoramic display comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 5-inch climate control display. Other features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Kia Connect 2.0 with more than 95 connected car functions, over-the-air software updates, a Harman Kardon eight-speaker audio system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and rear seats, a four-way power-adjustable driver's seat, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and a 16-litre front storage compartment.

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Level 2 ADAS and 360-degree camera

On the safety front, the Syros EV comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS featuring 16 driver assistance functions, including forward collision avoidance assist, smart cruise control with stop-and-go, lane keeping assist, lane following assist and driver attention warning. Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera and parking sensors.

On the safety front, the Syros EV comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS featuring 16 driver assistance functions.

Will be available in seven variants

The Kia Syros EV will be available in HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTK+ ER, HTX ER, HTX+ ER and X-Line ER variants. Exterior colour options include Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl and Xclusive Matte Graphite with Aurora Black Pearl for the X-Line ER variant. Prices are expected to be announced closer to the start of deliveries.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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