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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Tayron Gets New Base Variant In India, Priced At 41.99 Lakh

Volkswagen Tayron gets new base variant in India, priced at 41.99 lakh

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 10 Jul 2026, 16:30 pm
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Volkswagen launched the Tayron Life at 41.99 lakh, featuring the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, AWD and premium features as the R-Line, with simplified exterior styling and 19-inch wheels.

Volkswagen Tayron gets new base variant in India, priced at ₹41.99 lakh
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
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₹61,500/ month
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German automaker Volkswagen has added a new lower-spec Life variant to its lineup of the Tayron. The new variant is priced at 41.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is 5 lakh cheaper than the range-topping R-Line trim and carries the same engine and core feature set. The main differences are in the exterior styling.

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Volkswagen Tayron Life: Engine and Transmission

The Volkswagen Tayron Life is powered by the same 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine found in the R-Line variant, producing a peak power output of 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG) transmission. Power is delivered to all four wheels through Volkswagen's all-wheel-drive system.

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Volkswagen Tayron Life: Exterior

The lower-spec Tayron Life does not receive gloss black exterior accents on the front grille, lower body cladding, wheel arch extensions or rear bumper. Additionally, the

front bumper features a cleaner appearance with chrome-finished L-shaped grille inserts and a silver skid plate-style trim beneath the grille. However, elements including Matrix LED headlamps, an illuminated Volkswagen logo and a full-width LED light bar have been retained.

The side profile of the Tayron Life variant boasts 19-inch alloy wheels, one inch smaller than those offered on the R-Line. Although there are minor dimensional differences due to the revised styling package, both variants share the same 2,789 mm wheelbase. The SUV retains its clean body lines, chrome window surrounds and the distinctive roofline that tapers towards the rear. At the rear, the changes are limited to a simpler bumper design, while the LED tail lamps, connected light bar, illuminated Volkswagen emblem, and roof-mounted spoiler remain unchanged.

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Volkswagen Tayron Life: Interior and Features

The Tayron Life's interior is similar to the higher-spec R-Line variant, with only the absence of the 'R' badging distinguishing the two variants. The SUV continues to offer a premium interior and can accommodate up to seven occupants.

The feature list remains largely identical to the flagship model and includes a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, nine airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

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First Published Date: 10 Jul 2026, 16:30 pm IST
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