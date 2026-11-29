Volkswagen has unveiled a limited-run Golf GTI to mark 50 years of the performance hatchback, with the new Golf GTI 1976 set to be produced in just 1,976 units. The special edition made its debut at the Essen Motor Show, which runs from November 27 to December 6, 2026. Production will take place at the company's Wolfsburg facility, while its European market launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. Prices have not yet been announced, and an India-specific launch hasn't been announced as well.

Manual gearbox makes a comeback

The biggest mechanical change is the use of a six-speed manual gearbox. The current-generation Golf GTI, introduced in 2024, has not offered a manual transmission, making this edition a return to a feature sought by enthusiasts. Its 2.0-litre engine produces 321 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. This is the same power output as the Golf GTI Edition 50 and around 24 bhp more than the current Golf GTI Clubsport. Every car will also carry an individual interior plaque bearing the inscription 'ONE OF 1976'.

The Golf GTI 1976 gets darkened Volkswagen badges, special edition graphics and a roof spoiler with additional detailing.

Exclusive exterior and cabin details

The anniversary model gets a red accent on the front splitter, special GTI 1976 lettering and additional graphics on the roof spoiler and mirror housings. Its exterior mirrors also project the edition-specific graphic onto the ground. Blacked-out Volkswagen badges and rear side window markings complete the changes. Buyers will be able to choose from Pure White, Grenadilla Black Metallic and Tornado Red paint finishes. The standard 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels retain the design associated with the GTI range.

Inside, the gear knob takes the shape of a golf ball, recalling the original GTI. Other changes include sport seats with new GTI upholstery, red seat belts for the outer seats, a red accelerator pedal and an ArtVelours-wrapped multifunction steering wheel. Carbon-effect trim is used across the dashboard and front doors.

The cabin features a golf ball-inspired gear knob, red seat belts, sport seats with exclusive GTI upholstery and carbon-effect dashboard trim.

Optional performance hardware

Adaptive DCC suspension, an electronically controlled front differential lock and progressive steering are standard. The car also gets a dedicated driving mode developed for the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

An optional GTI Performance Package adds a titanium-tipped lightweight exhaust, 19-inch Warmenau forged wheels and a revised chassis lowered by 5 mm compared with the Clubsport. Buyers can also specify semi-slick tyres.

Volkswagen says it has sold more than 2.5 million Golf GTI models worldwide since 1976. At Essen, it is also displaying the electric ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept, which produces 362 bhp and has a claimed top speed of 240 km/h.

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