Volkswagen Autofest 2025 announced with exchange benefits, special discounts & finance schemes

Volkswagen India has announced the return of ‘Autofest 2025’, its annual programme with special benefits for customers. The automaker has rolled out special offers as part of its national exchange carnival , bringing attractive offers on vehicle exchange, finance schemes, and service packages. Volkswagen retails the made-in-India Taigun and Virtus , along with full imports like the Tiguan R-Line and Golf GTI .

Volkswagen Autofest 2025 Benefits

The 2025 Volkswagen Autofest brings exchange and loyalty rewards to customers. Buyers also get special finance options, complimentary vehicle evaluation and test drives, and special service and maintenance benefits. The total benefits extend up to ₹2.5 lakh on the Taigun, and ₹1.5 lakh on the Virtus. The event is open to existing and new Volkswagen customers, backed by a strong ownership experience.

The Volkswagen Autofest offers are only available till the end of July

Speaking about the new exchange carnival, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “Volkswagen Autofest is more than just a sales event—it’s a celebration of our commitment to offering Indian customers premium mobility solutions with added value. Whether it’s the elegant Virtus, the striking Taigun, or the Beyond betteR Tiguan R-Line, Autofest gives customers the perfect gateway to upgrade their driving experience with unmatched benefits."

The Volkswagen Autofest should give the automaker a boost in the weeks leading up to the festive season. The offers are valid only in the month of July and available across the brand's authorised dealership network. VW's vehicle lineup starts with the Virtus sedan priced from ₹11.56 lakh onwards. The Taigun is up next, priced from ₹11.80 lakh onwards. The VW Tiguan R-Line is available in a single full-spec priced at ₹49 lakh, whereas the Golf GTI is also sold in a fully loaded avatar and retails at ₹53 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

