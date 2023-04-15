Upcoming car launches in April: Maruti Suzuki Fronx to MG Comet EV

In terms of new car launches, April has been a very exciting month till now. Mercedes-Benz launched its most powerful AMG ever, the AMG GT63 S e-performance. The performance 4-door coupe is priced at ₹3.3 crore ex-showroom and Lewis Hamilton will be handing over the keys to the customers. Lamborghini also launched its Urus S at ₹4.18 crore ex-showroom. It can be considered as a luxury version of the Urus and the manufacturer will continue to sell the Urus Performante in the market as well.

Both these vehicles are priced on the higher side as they are performance-oriented vehicles. However, there will be several mass-market vehicles as well that will be launching in April 2023. Here are four of them.

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition - 17th April

Tata Motors will be launching the Nexon EV Max's Dark Edition on 17th April. It will be offered only with the XZ+ Lux and there will also be an option to get the 7.2 kW AC wall charger. The changes will stay cosmetic only. However, Tata will be introducing the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of cosmetic changes, the electric sub-4 metre SUV will be finished in Midnight Black with charcoal grey alloys. The interior will get a black theme with blue accents.

MG Comet EV - 19th April

MG Comet EV being rolled out of the carmaker's facility. MG Motor will introduce the smallest electric car in India on April 19.

MG Motor India will be launching its second electric vehicle in India on 19th April. It is called Comet and is a compact electric vehicle which is designed for doing daily city duties. The production of the Comet EV has already started. Once launched, the Comet will be the smallest electric car in India. It is expected that MG Comet will come with a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a claimed driving range of around 200-250 km. There will be no DC fast charging on offer.

Citroen C3 7 Seater - 27th April

Citroen first launched the C3 and the eC3 in the Indian market. Now, the brand is preparing to launch the 7-seater version of the C3 on the 27th of April. There will be some cosmetic changes so that people can tell the difference between the regular C3 and the 7-seater version of it. As of now, the official name is not known.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch its Fronx in the Indian market, the price reveal is expected to happen this month. The crossover was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023. The Baleno-based crossover is expected to be positioned below the Brezza. It will be offered with two engine options, there is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine. Both engines will come mated to a manual gearbox as well as automatic transmissions.

