Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition: What makes it exclusive from regular Fronx

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2024, 09:46 AM
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition comes as a special edition avatar of the Baleno-based crossover, which is sold through the OEM's Nexa retail network.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition is now available in 14 variants across all three powertrain options
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition is now available in 14 variants across all three powertrain options

Maruti Suzuki launched new trims and a more tempting price for the Fronx Velocity Edition just a few days back with some cosmetic updates and new features that make it distinctive from the standard version of Fronx. This special edition iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based crossover, which is sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa, comes available at a starting price of 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, this special edition crossover is available across all the variants of Fronx.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition: Available across variants

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition is available in multiple variants, just like its standard version. The crossover can be had even in the base variant Sigma, which is unusual for special edition cars as they usually come based on higher variants. Besides that, the Fronx Velocity Edition is available in Delta, Delta+, Delta+ (O), Delta+ Turbo, Zeta and Alpha variants as well.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition: What makes it different

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Sigma variant comes with a black and red garnish on the front bumper, radiator grille, headlamps, and wheel arches. The Delta, Delta+ and Delta+ (O) variants get red-coloured side body and rear bumper trims. They also feature rear spoiler extension, red ORVM covers, door visors, illuminated door sills, and red designer mats.

Further up in the lineup, the Delta+ Turbo variant gets black seat covers and a carbon finish interior styling kit. On the other hand, the Zeta and Alpha variants of the Fronx Velocity Edition get Bordeaux-finish seat covers.

These exterior and interior styling elements along with the accessories enhance the visual appeal of the special edition crossover and make it distinctive from the standard version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition: Powertrain

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition comes available in both petrol and petrol-CNG powertrain options. The Petrol variants of the Fronx Velocity Edition come available with two different engine choices, which are a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit. Also, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine comes available with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2024, 09:46 AM IST
