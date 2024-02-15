Toyota launches this initiative in India to enhance customer satisfaction

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the launch of its “Awesome New Car Delivery Solution", which is an initiative to be implemented by TKM’s authorised dealers as a part of the automaker's sales process. Toyota claims the new initiative aims at extending vehicle logistic services till delivery touchpoints by eliminating possible drive down of new cars by the dealer staff to the delivery location.

With the launch of the first phase of this programme, customers from 26 states with 130 dealerships can avail of this service. The company stated that the new initiative will enable Toyota dealers to transport new cars from dealership stockyards to their sales outlets on a flatbed truck. The auto company also stated that this will ensure new vehicles reach the final delivery outlets of the dealerships without driving the new vehicles on the road, even in rural and semi-urban locations where last-mile logistics pose challenges.

As a part of the programme, dealerships have tied up with a logistics company. This approach involves the utilisation of flatbed single-car carriers, aimed at mitigating the risks associated with the transportation of new vehicles and elevating the overall safety and reliability of the vehicle transportation process, claimed Toyota. Furthermore, to fortify the protection of vehicles during transportation, transit insurance is provided through insurance companies, the automaker stated.

Speaking on this initiative, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that offering movement of new cars from dealer stockyards to dealer showrooms through a carrier service, at no additional cost to the customers, will not only bring peace of mind but will also establish a uniform purchasing experience across all locations by effectively minimising transit-related issues. "As we continue to broaden our focus on providing access to our world-class products and services, we believe this initiative will particularly benefit customers in rural and semi-urban areas, where movement of vehicles large trucks, remains a challenge and new vehicles are often driven to the delivery location by road from Dealer stockyard," he added.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently resumed the deliveries of the Innova Crysta, Hilux and Fortuner diesel models. The company had temporarily halted dispatches in India following a global halt on the brand’s select diesel engines. The company said that the diesel engines meet the stipulated Indian regulations. Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) has previously disclosed the detection of irregularities in vehicle testing on January 29, 2024, halting sales of diesel-powered vehicles.

