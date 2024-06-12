Toyota Fortuner: Top highlights

Toyota Fortuner is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market.
It is available in four broad trims - Standard, Legender, GR-S and Leader.
The prices start at ₹33.43 lakh and goes up to ₹51.44 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
Toyota offers the Fortuner in seven monotone colour options.
The Fortuner is available with a petrol engine and a diesel
The petrol engine is offered with a rear-wheel drivetrain whereas the diesel engine gets a rear-wheel drive as well as 4x4 powertrain.
The Fortuner competes against the MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.
The Fortuner is only available with a 7-seater configuration.