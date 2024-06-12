Toyota Fortuner: Top highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 12, 2024

Toyota Fortuner is one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market.

It is available in four broad trims - Standard, Legender, GR-S and Leader.

The prices start at 33.43 lakh and goes up to 51.44 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Toyota offers the Fortuner in seven monotone colour options.

The Fortuner is available with a petrol engine and a diesel

The petrol engine is offered with a rear-wheel drivetrain whereas the diesel engine gets a rear-wheel drive as well as 4x4 powertrain. 

The Fortuner competes against the MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.

The Fortuner is only available with a 7-seater configuration. 

