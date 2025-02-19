HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Bookings Open, Prices Start At 2.31 Crore

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 bookings open, prices start at 2.31 crore

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2025, 10:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Toyota Land Cruiser 300 uses a twin-turbocharged V6 diesel engine that puts out 304 bhp and 700 Nm.
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will be sold in two colour options - Precious White Pearl and Attitude Black and two trims - ZX and GR-S.
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will be sold in two colour options - Precious White Pearl and Attitude Black and two trims - ZX and GR-S.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has been launched in the Indian market. The SUV comes in two distinct variants - ZX and GR-S. They are priced at 2.31 crore and 2.41 crore respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the Land Cruiser 300 are now open and it comes to India through CBU (Completely-built unit) route.

What powers the Toyota Land Cruiser 300?

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is powered by a V6 diesel engine that is twin-turbocharged. It puts out 304 bhp of max power at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 700 Nm at 1,600-2,600 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 10-speed automatic unit that drives all four wheels using Toyota's all-wheel drive. There is also Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) and Multi-Terrain Monitor, providing real-time assistance for navigating extreme conditions.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Land Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Land Cruiser
Engine Icon3346 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.10 Cr
Compare
Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

How is the interior of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300?

Toyota Land Cruiser 300's cabin is wrapped in high-quality leather upholstery,complemented by soft-touch materials and elegant trim finishes. Toyota says that the cockpit is driver focused. The SUV offers 8-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function. The ZX variant offers two sophisticated interior color options—Neutral Beige and Black. Then there is the GR-S variant, which comes with - GRS Black as well as Black and Dark Red upholstery. Toyota also offers a four-zone climate control system and a sunroof.

Also Read : Toyota Innova MPV in electric avatar breaks cover. Check what it offers

“The Land Cruiser 300 is the ultimate expression of strength, sophistication, and off-road prowess. Built on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, this model offers enhanced driving experience with a powerful twin-turbo V6 engine, cutting-edge safety features, and a luxurious yet rugged design." said, Mr. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President – Sales- Service -Used Car Business of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. "Whether conquering extreme terrains or navigating city roads, this SUV ensures an unmatched blend of comfort, performance, and adventure, making it the perfect companion for those who demand excellence.

The model’s remarkable journey through time has earned it legendary status amongst our esteemed customers. We are confident that the Land Cruiser 300 will exceed our customer expectations, offering a perfect balance of the legacy it holds and the best of innovation, making it a true icon in the premium SUV segment."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2025, 10:38 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.