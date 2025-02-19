Toyota Land Cruiser 300 bookings open, prices start at 2.31 crore

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has been launched in the Indian market. The SUV comes in two distinct variants - ZX and GR-S. They are priced at ₹2.31 crore and ₹2.41 crore respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the Land Cruiser 300 are now open and it comes to India through CBU (Completely-built unit) route.

What powers the Toyota Land Cruiser 300?

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is powered by a V6 diesel engine that is twin-turbocharged. It puts out 304 bhp of max power at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 700 Nm at 1,600-2,600 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 10-speed automatic unit that drives all four wheels using Toyota's all-wheel drive. There is also Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) and Multi-Terrain Monitor, providing real-time assistance for navigating extreme conditions.

How is the interior of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300?

Toyota Land Cruiser 300's cabin is wrapped in high-quality leather upholstery,complemented by soft-touch materials and elegant trim finishes. Toyota says that the cockpit is driver focused. The SUV offers 8-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function. The ZX variant offers two sophisticated interior color options—Neutral Beige and Black. Then there is the GR-S variant, which comes with - GRS Black as well as Black and Dark Red upholstery. Toyota also offers a four-zone climate control system and a sunroof.

“The Land Cruiser 300 is the ultimate expression of strength, sophistication, and off-road prowess. Built on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, this model offers enhanced driving experience with a powerful twin-turbo V6 engine, cutting-edge safety features, and a luxurious yet rugged design." said, Mr. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President – Sales- Service -Used Car Business of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. "Whether conquering extreme terrains or navigating city roads, this SUV ensures an unmatched blend of comfort, performance, and adventure, making it the perfect companion for those who demand excellence.

The model’s remarkable journey through time has earned it legendary status amongst our esteemed customers. We are confident that the Land Cruiser 300 will exceed our customer expectations, offering a perfect balance of the legacy it holds and the best of innovation, making it a true icon in the premium SUV segment."

